With a growing population, alligator-human encounters could become more common in SC

As South Carolina's human population continues to grow, experts say understanding alligators and how to coexist with them is more important than ever.

According to statistics provided by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, there have been 23 non-fatal encounters between people and alligators in the Palmetto State since 1976 as well as three alligator-related fatalities on the record.

All three fatalities happened in the past four years and each occurred in the Lowcountry.

Despite what may at first appear to be a trend of fatal alligator encounters, there's no trend and encounters between people and alligators remain relatively rare, said Sam Chappelear, an assistant chief of wildlife for DNR.

"We've got good records going back to 1976," Chappelear said. "If we've only had 23 encounters in 44 years, that's less than one a year."

Still, the state wildlife official said it's important for all South Carolinians to respect all wildlife, especially alligators, which are widespread across the state's coastal and some inland counties. They are equally at home in wild swamps as well as suburban retention ponds and other bodies of water in population centers.

Data from DNR show the vast majority of documented non-fatal alligator encounters have happened in Beaufort County, which has recorded 14 since 1976.

Berkeley and Charleston counties each have recorded four, and Sumter county has recorded one, records show.

"Encounters range from stepping on the alligator accidentally, diving, retrieving golf balls from lagoons, fishing at waters edge, trimming brush around lagoon edge, etc.," Chappelear said.

Of fatal encounters, two have occurred in Charleston County and one in Beaufort County.

A 2016 incident in West Ashley involving an elderly woman who wandered out of a care facility, fell into a pond and was killed by an alligator became the state's first documented alligator-related fatality.

In August 2018, South Carolina’s second fatal alligator attack in two years occurred when a 45-year-old woman was killed at a resort community on Hilton Head Island.

In early May, Charleston County recorded another fatal alligator attack when a woman on Kiawah Island was reportedly "fascinated" by an alligator, walked up to the pond she saw it in, took pictures and tried to touch the reptile before it dragged her into the water to her demise.

"You could definitely say that with the influx of people, you're going to have more interaction with wildlife," Chappelear said. "Every time you build a subdivision you have to build a retention pond. They're perfect places for alligators."

With new residents coming into the Palmetto State, particularly those from states that do not have significant alligator populations, education is key, he said.

Everyone needs to heed three key points when it comes to alligators: keep your distance, don't feed or harass them, Chappelear said.

Feeding alligators is especially dangerous because it makes the reptiles associate humans with food, he said.

"It ultimately loses its fear of humans," Chappelear said. "What you've done is you're written the death warrant for that alligator. It'll need to be removed and euthanized."

It's not always intentional feeding that's a problem, he said. Activities like cleaning fish on a dock or feeding ducks and geese can result in unintentional feedings.

DNR provides free education to homeowners associations and other groups, Chappelear said. Anyone in the Charleston tri-county area interested in having an agency representative come out and conduct a class on alligator safety should call DNR at 843-953-9856.

Statewide alligator complaint phone numbers are available on DNR's website: dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/gatorc.html.