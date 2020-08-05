Winthrop University launches probe after professor's anti-racism Facebook post angers critics

An incoming Winthrop University education professor could lose a job offered to her for the fall semester following a social media post containing threats to out teachers who express anti-Black, pro-police sentiments.

April Mustian, who focuses on special education, was scheduled this month to start at Winthrop, a public Rock Hill liberal arts college, when a Facebook post she wrote in June caught the eye of online conservative groups.

“If you are a White K-12 teacher who teaches Black children and you are on your (Facebook) posting pro-police anti-Black rhetoric, I hope and pray those are posts and beliefs you are willing to stand by in front of the Black families you are also supposed to love and serve," Mustian wrote in the now-deleted post.

“Don’t think you are above reproach, especially in this day and age when opportunities to unlearn racism and bias are at your fingertips,” she added.

Mustian continued with thinly veiled threats to send copies of such social media post to school administrators saying, "If your first thought is to delete me because of this post, chances are I already have some screenshots."

A story about Mustian's post appeared on a conservative youth advocacy site. Winthrop was inundated with complaints, which sparked an internal investigation that the school acknowledged in a Twitter post on Monday.

"In the last few days, #Winthrop has received a great deal of input regarding the hiring of a particular employee," the school wrote. "Following our usual practice, we are working with internal personnel and legal counsel to conduct an investigation, and we will act accordingly per the findings of the investigation. Please know we are pursuing this matter diligently and cannot allow the University to be swayed into hasty and inappropriate action."

Winthrop then added, "We want to be clear that we assertively affirm that Winthrop University respects, supports and appreciates all law enforcement officers including those on our campus and those in the local community, our state, and the nation. This high level of regard extends to other first responders as well."

Winthrop declined to answer further questions, with spokeswomen saying the university does not comment on personnel matters. Multiple attempts to reach Mustian, who most recently at Illinois State University, were unsuccessful this week.

Winthrop Board of Trustees member Ashlye Wilkerson said the complaints prompting the review of Mustian's employment offer came from “news outlets that had included the post in their stories” and individuals who she can not identify.

Wilkerson said she wanted to speak with Mustian about her motivations in publishing the post, ensuring it did not violate university principles. She did not know when the investigation might be completed.

"I do think it's important to protect academic freedom as well as First Amendment rights," Wilkerson said.

Board Chairman Glenn McCall, who is also a Republican national committeeman, said personnel matters fall under Winthrop President George Hynd's jurisdiction. He would not say whether he had any concerns with Mustian's post.

"I'll leave that up to the president," he said.

Exercising First Amendment freedom isn't necessarily without consequence, experts said.

"Sometimes the price of free speech is quite high," said David Hudson, a First Amendment scholar with the Freedom Forum, which runs the First Amendment Center and the Newseum Institute at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Hudson said firings of teachers over racially charged social media posts have been common nationwide at high schools but a university professor is more unusual.

"A concern the university could have is if she’s mistreating teachers simply because they have a different viewpoint than her," he said. "Many people ideally say they support the First Amendment but when presented with viewpoints they don't like, their support wanes."

Amid protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, at least a handful of South Carolina workers, from a court clerk to a hospital employee, have lost jobs over racially charged social media posts.

"We're seeking to do due diligence just as those entities did," Wilkerson said of the investigation into Mustian.

Winthrop alumni and students took to social media, largely in defense of Mustian. A change.org online petition calling on the university not to fire her had more than 1,900 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

But not all comments made on the university's social media pages were supportive.

"Yet you'll hire professors who openly support doxxing anybody who supports police officers and trying to get them fired? This kind of garbage makes me ashamed to be a College of Education Alum," a Winthrop graduate wrote on Facebook.

"Are all Winthrop professors Anti-Police?" a Charlotte resident wrote on Facebook. "I will make sure every (high school) senior I come in contact with knows what Winthrop stands for!!!"

Mustian's support of the Black Lives Matter movement is well documented, with her participating in protests following the killing of Michael Brown by a white police officer in the St. Louis, Mo., suburb of Ferguson in 2014 based on news reports. And much of Mustian's research publications relate to racial and cultural sensitivity in the classroom.

Catherine Hunsinger, a Winthrop alumna, said she was surprised and doesn't think the university's statement represents it as a whole.

"I loved my time at Winthrop and had an excellent experience there that genuinely taught me the importance of diversity and inclusion," she said. "I'm afraid this sends the message that their public image is more important than students and black persons feeling cared for and equal, that Black lives don't matter as much as image does or as much as donors do."

"I am proud of the university for many things, this just isn't one of them," she said.