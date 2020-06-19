Winthrop board seeks to remove name of racist ex-governor from its original building

COLUMBIA — Another South Carolina college is seeking the Legislature's permission to remove the name of an unabashed racist former governor from its most iconic building.
Winthrop University's trustees decided unanimously Friday to officially ask legislators to let them restore Tillman Hall to its original name of Main Building.
The board "continues to be opposed to racism, bigotry, bias, intolerance, prejudice and discrimination of all forms," reads the adopted, six-paragraph resolution.
It concludes with encouraging legislators to allow the change, in order "to strengthen the sense of belonging among all members of our community, particularly those who too often have found themselves the targets of prejudice and discrimination."
The vote comes a week after Clemson University's board made the same request.
The boards aren't simply changing the name themselves because a 2000 state compromise, commonly called the Heritage Act, bars removing or changing the name of any building or memorial on public property that honors a historic figure, unless the Legislature approves it by a supermajority vote.
Also on Friday, the University of South Carolina's board similarly asked the Legislature to let it rename a women's dorm named for a doctor considered the "father of gynecology" but who experimented on female slaves.
"I am proud of this board. As my mom used to say, 'Words are cheap, but actions speak louder than words,' and I believe this board and university have done a stellar job," said Winthrop board Chairman Glenn McCall, noting that 40 percent of Winthrop's students are minorities.
"We always can do better, but I’m proud of where we are and the commitment each of you has for diversity," he told his board.
Both Winthrop's and Clemson's original building is named Tillman Hall. The two buildings, built in the 1890s, are named for Ben Tillman, who helped found both schools as governor — Clemson as an all-male agricultural school and Winthrop as a women's school, primarily to prepare teachers.
But that wasn't the original name of either. The three-story, red brick buildings built by prison labor were originally named, simply, Main Building. Winthrop's was renamed for Tillman in 1962, after a science building that bore his name was torn down.
An Edgefield native, Tillman enlisted in the Confederate army in 1864 at 16 years old. A farmer after the war, he never went to college himself, lambasted those he considered white elitists and rose to power as a populist advocate for poor, rural whites.
Previous calls to change the names of both schools' Tillman Hall have gone nowhere, partly because of the Heritage Act. But protests and growing movements for racial inclusiveness following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, have forced college officials across the state to revisit who they've honored on campus.
While Tillman's tenure did bring reforms in education, taxes, railroads and labor laws, his biggest legacy has been his unapologetic racist ideology that still scars both the state and nation.
Governor from 1890-1894, Tillman's white supremacy policies were written into South Carolina’s 1895 constitution and copied by other states, creating the Jim Crow-era South. New rules designed to prevent African Americans from voting included a poll tax and education requirements.
Tillman moved on to the U.S. Senate in 1895, unapologetically defending until his death in 1918 his post-Reconstruction tactics to restore white rule in the then-majority-black state by killing any black who tried to vote.
On the Senate floor in 1900, he bragged about getting rid of South Carolina's majority-black GOP Legislature that governed during the post-Civil War era of federal oversight. The organized intimidation of black Republicans ahead of the 1876 election included what's known as the Hamburg Massacre, in which his Red Shirts militia killed seven people.
"We took the government away from them in 1876. We did take it. If no other senator has come here previous to this time who would acknowledge it, more is the pity," he said in the 1900 speech.
Winthrop's website, however, gives a fuller picture of the man, describing him as not only “a staunch supporter of agricultural populism," but also "an avowed white supremacist, architect of state Jim Crow laws, and a violent advocate of lynch law.”
This is a developing story. Check back for details.