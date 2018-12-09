With heavy snowfall having lashed the Upstate and much of North Carolina and Virginia, rain from the same system gave way to significant flooding that inundated roadways and low lying areas in parts of downtown Charleston on Sunday.

The Upstate region remains under a winter storm warning that will remain in effect until noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service. While areas east of the Upstate region will be spared from measurable snow accumulation, forecasters and state officials warned that storm conditions could yield strong, wet winds and up to three inches of rain locally.

Charleston County also remains under a coastal flood warning through at least noon. High tide Sunday was around 9:30 a.m. and initially coincided with a spattering of rain downtown, though heavier rainfall is forecast as the fast-moving system continues east.

Go ahead and exhale, though, because the heavier rainfall is not expected to significantly exacerbate already-existing flood conditions in low lying areas. Although the tides have been slow to come down, said National Weather Service meteorologist Emily McGraw, the levels have already peaked and are falling nonetheless.

Levels at Charleston Harbor peaked at 8.05 feet shortly before 10 a.m., she added, and measured around 7.53 feet by 11 a.m.

While significant additional flooding with the arrival of the heavier rainfall is not forecast, the rain "shouldn't worsen (flood conditions) too bad since the tides are on the way down. But it could take ... longer to improve," McGraw said.

Looking ahead to Monday, there is a chance of showers in the early morning hours, though likely not enough to give way to flooding, McGraw said.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory for Charleston County was also in effect until 1 p.m. Forecasters advised Sunday morning that northeast winds could reach up to 25 mph with 35 mph gusts, according to the Service.

More pressing hazards specific to the Charleston area include a likely tidal flood surge that could surpass major flood stage of 8 feet throughout the mid-morning hours Sunday. In the days leading up to the arrival of the storm system, officials placed temporary pumps on standby in potentially affected areas.

The following streets were closed as of 9 a.m. due to flooding, Charleston police said: area of Broad Street and Lockwood Drive; Fishburne Street and Hagood Avenue; Hagood Avenue between Line and Ashton streets; Bee and Cherry streets; and Barre Street between Beaufain and Montagu streets; North Nassau Street at Cool Blow Street; South Market Street at State Street. Calhoun Street and Courtenay Drive are down to one lane.

In the days leading up to the stormy weather, Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff advised anyone who was traveling in or through the area Sunday to exercise caution, citing potentially dangerous driving conditions.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the latest observed value had the water levels at 7.6 feet, according to the Service, and expected to reach 7.9 feet (considered "moderate" flooding, just shy of "major" at 8 feet). The harbor is considered to have reached flood stage at 7 feet.

Just two weeks ago, much of downtown Charleston was deluged with flood waters that left vehicles stranded and overwhelmed roadways as unusually high tide levels persisted for three consecutive days, Nov. 23-25. The flooding at the time was especially peculiar as it extended inland as far as Hanahan and the Francis Marion National Forest.

Charleston recorded its sixth-highest tide on record, cresting at 8.76 feet, Nov. 24, which surpasses levels observed during the 1,000-year flood in October 2015.

Charleston recorded its sixth-highest tide on record, cresting at 8.76 feet, Nov. 24, which surpasses levels observed during the 1,000-year flood in October 2015.