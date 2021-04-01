Wing commander at Charleston AFB relieved of command

The commander of the 437th Airlift Wing at Charleston Air Force Base has been relieved.

Eighteenth Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr. removed Col. Jaron Roux on April 1 for "lack of confidence in his ability to command" following what was termed a substantiated investigation into allegations Roux "engaged in unprofessional relationships and fraternization."

Roux has been reassigned to the headquarters of the Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

The announcement was made in a media release.

No charges are associated with the case, Capt. Alexis D. Burdon, an Air Force spokeswoman, told The Post and Courier.

“Commanders are placed in a special position of trust and are expected to exemplify the highest standards of conduct personally and professionally," Bibb said.

“I must have complete confidence in our wing commanders to lead Airmen, maintain good order and discipline, and execute the mission in an environment where professional relationships and the Air Force core values serve as the foundation for our actions," he said.

Col. Christopher M. Robinson, the 437th Airlift Wing vice commander, will serve as the interim commander, the Air Force said.

Roux graduated from the Air Force Academy in May 2000, according to his biography. After completing pilot training, he was assigned to Joint Base Charleston, where he flew the C-17A Globemaster III.

His staff tours include duty at the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Joint Staff and the headquarters of Air Mobility Command, his biography lists. He became a full colonel in March 2019.