Winds big threat as thunderstorms bear down on SC, Charleston

Be careful on the bridges Thursday and stay off the open water if you can, as winds gusting close to hurricane strength are possible. Schools, offices and other destinations are closing early.
Thunderstorms ripping through the Deep South were expected to reach the Columbia area by 4 p.m. and the Charleston area by 6 p.m. Gusts could reach 65 mph or stronger and will be felt widespread, said meteorologist Mike Emlaw, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
High winds if not a tornado blasted through Spartanburg Thursday morning. Power was out in some areas. Injuries had been reported and tornado sirens were going off. The Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina closed to clean up reported tornado damage.
Staff for Rep. Mike Forrester confirmed his home west of downtown was struck by what appeared to be a tornado, but they were not sure of damage or injuries.
Wow tornado warning just issued here in Spartanburg!
Along the coast winds could gust 40 mph or more ahead of the storm. Tornadoes watches were being extended across the Midlands and were expected later this afternoon along the coast. An isolated twister cannot be ruled out, Emlaw said.
The storms could last as late as midnight.
"I think we're going to be better on the coastline this afternoon, but tonight it's going to ramp up," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.
Government offices and schools began to close early across the state.
Dorchester School District 4 planned to be open just a half-day Thursday. Dorchester School District 2 will follow a normal schedule. All after-school activities have been canceled in Dorchester District 2. Extended day programs at elementary schools will close at 5 p.m.
Berkeley County School District will follow a regular schedule and will not release students early, according to spokesman Brian Troutman. Students in after school programs or activities will need to be picked up by 5:30 p.m. so school administrators and staff can ensure that campuses are clear by 6 p.m.
Classes will follow a normal schedule in Charleston County School District. All after-school activities and programs must conclude before 6 p.m. Any school events scheduled to start after 6 p.m. are postponed.
Jasper County Schools planned to dismiss students early as well, elementary schools by 12:30 p.m. and middle and high schools by 1:15 p.m.
All after-school events in Colleton County School District are canceled, according to spokesman Sean Gruber. The district will monitor weather forecasts and will provide further updates as needed.
Claflin University in Orangeburg planned to close by 1 p.m. and canceled its evening classes. The University Dining Center will serve lunch through 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be no late night dining Thursday and Jazzman’s Café and Pizza Hut will close at 3 p.m.
S.C. State University will also close early. All classes and campus activities after 2 p.m. are canceled.
Barnwell County government offices also planned to close by 2 p.m.
The storms already have killed at least one person, destroyed mobile homes and flooded streets in Alabama, peeled off roofs, splintered trees and dropped power lines from Louisiana to Tennessee.
Although the storm resembles a powerful spring blast, it's actually a winter storm that dropped 4 inches of snow in southern Texas. And unlike a spring storm, chances aren't good that sea breezes will knock down its strength as it nears the coast.
Jenna Schiferl and Adam Benson contributed to this story.