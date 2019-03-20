Flood-prone Hagood Street didn't close Wednesday. But it almost did.
That's how narrow the margin was between a swamped downtown Charleston and one where a few pools of water collected in a few spots from unusually high tides this week.
The difference was a slight shift in the wind.
Winds coming out of the northeast turned to come out of the north-northeast. That meant they came overland as much as from offshore, and didn't push ocean waters into the coast so much.
But it doesn't mean flooding is fixed.
After two days of spot flooding, the tides peaked Wednesday and started to recede. High tides never reached much past 7.5 feet, about 2 feet above normal.
Earlier in the week, they were predicted to rise near the 8 feet mark that is considered a major flood and capable of swamping low-lying streets, undermining structures and exacerbating beach erosion.
Drainage improvements by the city of Charleston — including inflow check valves, berms and pipe relining — clearly helped, said Mark Wilbert, the city's chief resilience officer. Water did pool across usually flooded spots like Hagood, Lockwood Boulevard and East Bay Street.
But "Morrison Drive was dry. It would not have been dry without some of the work we did there," Wilbert said. "Have we solved the problem? No. Some of the problem can't be solved with the interventions we're making. An 8.2 feet tide would have been a different story, a lot worse."
The battle continues against accelerating floods from abnormally high tides on sunny days or heavy rains, floods prodded by rising seas. The coast, which now floods some 40 days per year, might flood nearly every day by the turn of the century 80 years from now, federal researchers say.
Tides on Wednesday climbed to the edge of the Folly Road causeway leading onto Folly Beach but didn't swamp it, Mayor Tim Goodwin said. No reports of damage to dunes or homes came in to Town Hall, said Aaron Pope, the zoning administrator.
"It looks like we scraped by today. No problems," Pope said.
Tides nudged at Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant but didn't stop traffic.
"All good," said Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.
Officials in Isle of Palms did not return calls or messages asking for comment.
The National Weather Service on Monday called for higher flood tides but stepped back the level with each ensuing forecast as a weather system offshore moved north, shifting the wind as it went. The uncertain timing of the movement complicated the forecast, said meteorologist Neil Dixon, with the Weather Service's Charleston office.
The service works from astronomical tide charts, or tide levels based on phases and distance of the moon, then factors in wind speed and direction as well as discharge from Lake Moultrie into the Cooper River.
"That shift in wind direction was key," Dixon said.