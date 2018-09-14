The western winds of Hurricane Florence whipped up sand Friday morning in Myrtle Beach, and driving rain pelted those who braved the conditions to witness the storm's fury.
With its eye still languishing 80 miles to the north and inching toward Myrtle Beach at 6 mph, Florence's offshore winds on the Grand Strand continued to push the ocean out to sea, revealing a wide beach to the likes long-time residents had never seen.
Russell Lewis, who lives two blocks from Myrtle Beach, walked on the sand early Friday, bracing himself from occasional gusts as he gazed at shells and jellyfish that had washed ashore. The stretch of beach was about 50 years broader than usual, he said.
"I didn't expect to see the ocean like this," said Lewis, his long hair and raincoat flapping wild.
But, he said, "It's going to get bad."
Taste of the conditions near North Myrtle Beach. Downed tree outside Longhorn Steakhouse. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/LFUDVxQbnq— Andrew Knapp (@offlede) September 14, 2018
By the afternoon, wind had blown down several trees, ripped awnings and busted the sign of a pancake house in North Myrtle Beach. Power started failing on the north end of the Grand Strand, roughly from the middle of Myrtle Beach northward. Most traffic signals on the two highways in that section, U.S. 17 and Kings Highway, were out.
Horry County residents received an automatic phone call warning them that emergency response times would slow as conditions got too dangerous for personnel to drive. Police were still the most common presence in Myrtle Beach, however, and would not be pulled off the road until winds reached a sustained 50 mph.
Gusts reached 34 mph at times — tropical storm-force. A light rain began about 8 a.m. Hurricane and flash flood warnings were in effect for Horry County, though the area had not yet seen severe conditions by early Friday.
As morning daylight seeped through dark, fast-moving clouds, few people were on Ocean Boulevard, the normally bustling thoroughfare now populated by deserted hotels, resorts and surf shops.
But state Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, was strolling the boulevard on the south side of the city, trying to complete his daily routine of walking 5 miles before he embedded with emergency management officials.
“I looked out my window this morning and it looked windy, but it wasn’t raining yet,” he said. “I guess I’m getting my last taste of freedom.”
Clemmons said he was glad people took the threats of the storm seriously and had left town.
“It’s like a ghost town out here,” he said. “It reminds me of the Ocean Boulevard in the winter of my youth, when they turned all the red lights to blinking yellow."
Only people like Lewis remained to ride out the hurricane.
Lewis said he wasn't concerned about the 4 to 6 feet of storm surge expected when the eye of Florence made its way southwestward, bringing onshore winds that will push the Atlantic Ocean back toward the shoreline.
He's worried that a 70-foot tree might fall when the gusts strengthen. But he should stay dry, pointing to the dunes that the surge would have to climb before reaching his home.
For now, he's content with sitting back and witnessing the storm's power.
Still, the brunt of the system was not expected to reach the Myrtle Beach area until Saturday. Many of the people here who decided to ride out the storm just want Florence's center to finally come. And go.
Whitney Smith, who lives a few blocks from the beach, snapped pictures of two friends on the stretch of sand near 12th Avenue North.
Wind gusted. But Smith was underwhelmed.
“I thought it was going to be (here) sooner,” she said.
Georgia Carandola echoed a sentiment that's been common among people in the Grand Strand—that the evacuation order was premature.
Carandola, who owns Athens Italian Restaurant Pizzeria in Socastee, has seen many hurricanes come and go since the shop opened in 1986. Through all of them, including Hurricane Hugo, the tiny shop in a strip center has stayed open, serving up pizza, wings, gyros and baklava.
For days, the shop has been a madhouse, with long lines of people eager to pick up what might be their last hot meal for a while. The locals were grateful.
"I had customers picking up tables, wiping off tables, (saying) 'Georgia, we got this,'" she said.
On Friday, there weren't many people lining up as squalls of rain and wind blew through. The shop had lost power by the afternoon but was still open for business—the ovens are powered with gas, and perishable ingredients placed on ice.
The doors were open wide, in part to let out some heat from the kitchen. Cardboard boxes that once transported romaine were spread on the front stoop, as a makeshift door mat.
"The locals know us. They know we're going to be open," Carandola said.