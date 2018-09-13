Hurricane Florence lost its power as a "major," or catastrophic storm Thursday morning. It's now expected to make landfall on early Friday into North Carolina.

Meteorologists said its 110 mph winds should be weaker at landfall. At 5 a.m. the forecast track called for it to move into South Carolina over land early Saturday, somewhere near Interstate 95 as a tropical storm.

But Florence remains powerful, with 110 mph winds just shy of major strength and the area of uncertainty over its landfall has been stretched to include the entire South Carolina coast. Its hurricane wind field had grown to span 80 miles and its tropical storm force wind field spanned 195 miles

The storm was within 205 miles of Wilmington, North Carolina and 250 miles from Myrtle Beach. It had just begun coming into view of National Weather Service shore-based radar.

More than 10 million people were under hurricane warnings or watches in the Carolinas and Virginia, while Georgia declared a state of emergency as well.

The National Hurricane Center continued to caution that this is still a very dangerous, somewhat unpredictable storm.

"Aircraft and satellite wind data show that Florence is a large hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging wind will cover a large area regardless of exactly where the center of Florence moves," said Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown.

Meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private company Weather Underground, said that on Thursday night "Florence will put on the brakes and screech to a halt as the steering currents collapse."

On Friday and beyond, he said, "Slight changes in the balance between these (air pressure currents) guiding the hurricane will make a huge difference in where the hurricane makes landfall. This makes the exact landfall location difficult to predict accurately."

The hurricane center's best estimate was that Florence would come ashore as early as Friday afternoon around the North Carolina-South Carolina line, then slog its rainy way westward with a potential for catastrophic inland flooding.

Rain predictions varied. The official Hurricane Center outlook called for anywhere from 5 to 20 inches of rain across South Carolina and anywhere from 20 to 40 inches across North Carolina.

The storm surge could be as high as 4 feet near Charleston, as much as 6 feet in Myrtle Beach and as much as 13 feet in North Carolina.