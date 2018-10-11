Tropical Storm Michael swept across South Carolina early Thursday morning, its high-speed winds toppling trees and downing power lines across the Charleston area, as the system continued its trek northeast.

High-speed winds, which were gusting between 50 and 60 mph across parts of Berkeley and Charleston counties, were the main cause for concern across the region.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said that wind speeds up to 40 mph were reported on the Isle of Palms connector and advised against the use of high-profile vehicles such as large cargo trucks and buses.

Ahead of Michael's arrival, county government offices in the Lowcountry, including Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester, closed offices and suspended normal operations Thursday. Each of the counties are expected to re-open for normal business by Friday. School districts across the region followed suit.

As stormy conditions Thursday morning began to dissipate, maintenance crews were almost immediately tending to blown transformers and toppled utility poles. By 4 p.m., there were still 1,439 power outages reported across the tri-county area, according to SCE&G.

The heavy wind speeds and power outages across the area also contributed to multiple traffic light malfunctions near well-traveled roadways, such as near Stocker Drive and U.S. Highway 17, Charleston police said.

In North Charleston, at the Charleston International Airport, operations were not impacted by the passing of Tropical Storm Michael, officials said, barring several cancellations and delays determined by airlines.

Meanwhile, downtown, large waves crashed over sea wall at the Battery, spraying some onlookers who’d ventured out with their cellphones.

Dead palm fronds and leaves danced on the sidewalk. A woman cleaned shattered glass from the middle of Water Street.

David Grant walked with one hand on his head to keep the wind from stealing his baseball cap. His wife, Michelle, clad in a yellow rain jacket, captured a photo of the waves to send to family in Pennsylvania. The Charleston couple braced themselves against the wind.

“I slept in rollers last night, now look at my hair,” Michelle Grant said with a laugh.

In Dorchester County, authorities said Thursday morning that there had been reports of numerous downed trees and power lines. At least one set of power lines were down and completely blocking the Twin Lake Drive and Weir Road intersection near Summerville around the time of the morning rush-hour commute.

As seen on Central Avenue near Parsons Road during morning rush hour, a busted transformer blew sparks in the pre-dawn darkness.

We have reports of malfunctioning traffic signals at:Old Trolley Rd. at Miles Jamison Rd.Travelers Blvd at Old Trolley Rd. Main St. at Carolina Ave (Five Points) in Summerville pic.twitter.com/cjSCERzy66 — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) October 11, 2018

Meanwhile, streets, which were seeing steady traffic during rush hour, were blanketed in leaves and pine needles. Small branches littered yards and roadways. Some who put out their trash cans despite collections being suspended for the day woke up to their cans tipped over and its contents scattering with the winds.

Conditions saw significant improvement by early Thursday afternoon as clouds above opened up to reveal blue skies and sunshine.

Angie Jackson and Allison Nugent-Caruso contributed to this report.