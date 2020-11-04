Wilson leads 9th Circuit Solicitor's race, with many ballots still to be counted

The race to see who would be the top prosecutor for Charleston and Berkeley counties was still close early Wednesday.

With all of Berkeley's precincts and 46 percent of Charleston's precincts reporting just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, Republican Scarlett Wilson, the incumbent, led Democrat Ben Pogue 54 percent to 45 percent.

Wilson has held the position of 9th Circuit Solicitor since 2007. Before that, she served for years as a state and federal prosecutor. She's seeking her fourth term.

Pogue, her opponent, is a trial attorney. He worked as a Charleston TV station meteorologist for nearly a decade and previously ran for a Statehouse seat covering Charleston and Mount Pleasant in 2018.

The 9th Circuit handles around 12,000 warrants each year.

Both candidates centered their campaigns around racial equity in the justice system.

Wilson touted the race equity work she's done throughout her tenure, saying she'd continue and expand on it in a new term.

Her office has been collecting data since 2015 to determine where implicit bias against minorities could exist among prosecutors and their decisions. The data is being used to conduct a race equity study as a partnership with the Justice Innovation Lab and the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University. The project was announced July 30.

She told The Post and Courier she's also conducted trainings to help prosecutors be aware of bias that could affect their decisions.

If she wins a new term, Wilson said she hopes to continue the racial equity study and build a sustainable system off its findings. She also wants to create a circuit-wide Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, expanding the current Charleston County organization to include Berkeley County.

Pogue said he was running to reform the solicitor's office, and he said the racial equity work done so far among prosecutors hasn't been enough.

He developed a four-point plan for his platform, which he said would restore the trust of the community in the solicitor's office, especially among marginalized communities.

Pogue said he would hire more Black attorneys and diversify the prosecutorial staff, which in October included four Black attorneys out of 52.

As the second part of his plan, Pogue said he would further diversify juries for the circuit's trials, which he said would ensure more fair and accurate trials. He also told The Post and Courier he plans to conduct a new racial bias audit with community representatives and led by an external investigator.

Lastly, he pledged to mandate that prosecutors attend four neighborhood meetings a year to further connect themselves with the community.

Pogue said that if elected, he plans to collaborate with a 12-member community action team of leaders and experts on housing, education and other issues.

Other focuses of his first term would include creating consistency in the bail and bond process through increased involvement of defense attorneys, he said, along with improving relationships with police and a greater focus on victim advocacy and domestic violence.