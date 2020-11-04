Wilson defeats Pogue, keeps seat as top prosecutor for Charleston and Berkeley counties

Republican Scarlett Wilson has won a fourth term as Charleston and Berkeley counties' top prosecutor, according to unofficial results early Wednesday.

She defeated her challenger, Democrat Ben Pogue, by 54 percent to 45 percent of the vote.

Wilson has held the role of 9th Circuit solicitor since 2007. Before that, she worked as a state and federal prosecutor.

The 9th Circuit handles around 12,000 warrants each year.

Wilson told The Post and Courier before the election that moving forward, she wants her legacy to be that of her race equity work and transparency about decision-making.

Her office has been collecting data since 2015 to determine where implicit bias against minorities could exist among prosecutors and their decisions.

The data is being used to conduct a race equity study as a partnership with the Justice Innovation Lab and the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University. The project was announced July 30.

Wilson told The Post and Courier that if she won a new term, she would continue the racial equity study and build a sustainable system off its findings. She also wants to create a circuitwide Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, expanding the current Charleston County organization to include Berkeley County.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is a collective of the area's criminal justice officials, community leaders and advocates that looks at ways to improve the justice system.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.