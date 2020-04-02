Willie McRae, who conserved SC's Boone Hall Plantation rather than develop it, has passed

MOUNT PLEASANT — The man who put preservation above profit in agreeing to protect Boone Hall Plantation from development, has died.

Willie McRae, who with his sister Elizabeth had owned the 600-acre property surrounded by an expanding town of Mount Pleasant, passed away early Thursday morning following a long bout with cancer. He was 65.

"He was a dear friend and a great man," said Boone Hall marketing director Rick Benthall, who confirmed the loss this morning. "I love him dearly we will all miss him very much."

He added, "the Lowcountry will miss him."

McRae was labeled a conservation hero when he agreed to sell the land bought with funding from Charleston County taxpayers for $7.1 million last year. Developers had pegged the value at upwards of $21 million.

The site is now controlled by the Lowcountry Land Trust. It is the largest undeveloped property in the East Cooper area and had been a working farm since the 1600s.

The McRae family bought Boone Hall Plantation in 1955. Modern subdivisions, highways and business and retail in recent decades had expanded toward boxing the site in.

McRae, who lived in a house on the site, said the decision to preserve the plantation, however, was an easy one.

“What were we going to do with that much money?” he told The Post and Courier last year, adding that “No, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Preserving the land keeps it operating in the traditional fashion that locals have come accustomed to: as a working farm, historic teaching site with Civil War earthworks and venue for festivals and weddings.

The offshoot could have been up to 1,800 homes potentially on the fringe of Highway 17.

