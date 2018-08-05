The first of the fall white shrimp are coming in — and they're coming in surprisingly big.
Shrimpers and customers are edgily anticipating these next few months as they await the bounty harvest that makes or breaks a season.
But whether big shrimp this early is a good sign is anybody's guess after this year's opening was delayed and the summer catch was spotty.
"Who knows? This has been such a wacky season," said Rutledge Leland of Carolina Seafoods in McClellanville. Big fall shrimp this early could mean there just aren't that many of them out there, he said.
But Shem Creek shrimper Tommy Edwards thinks the early shrimp are promising after the relentless July storms. Rains promote algae and zooplankton, which shrimp feed on. And they help to flush the estuary shrimp out to the offshore commercial waters.
"Rain is good for us, just like it is for farmers," Edwards said.
The shrimp here are prized for the taste and texture, but the overall catch is too small and too inconsistent to compete with Gulf of Mexico shrimp in the national retail market or the glutted, farm-raised import market. South Carolina shrimpers make a lot of their living selling fresh off the boat.
Shrimp lovers all seem to have a favorite boat, dock or stand to buy from. Often a few customers are waiting as the boats tie up. Call the individual docks if you want to know if a boat has come in.
While some fall shrimp are available now, more pounds will be for sale in the coming weeks.
This year the early season opening was delayed about a month, until late June, to give the species more time to spawn after a January freeze depleted overwintering shrimp. S.C. Department of Natural Resources managers hoped the delayed opening would put enough spawn in the water to make for a strong fall crop.
But the numbers of shrimp and their sizes were small as the season opened. The catches never really got any better than hit or miss, and stormy summer weather has made it tough to decide day to day whether to go after them.
"It hasn't been too sporty around here, I know that," said Larry Toomer of Bluffton Oyster Co.
A half-dozen boats that work from the McClellanville docks are up in North Carolina, where the catch has been very good, Leland said.
One shrimper who finally got his engine repaired went out in South Carolina waters despite the weather and was reportedly on his way back Friday with a good catch.
After sitting out the weather on Thursday, Edwards went back out on Friday.
"Man, it was terrible. Gusts at 30 to 40 mph, rainy, nasty, very nasty," he said. He came back with a so-so catch.
But it didn't daunt his hope for the fall.
"There's white (fall) shrimp everywhere. Everybody's seeing them. They're even right here in the creek," he said.
DNR will start sample trawls again as the weather settles, but biologists haven't sampled since early July, said Mel Bell, fisheries management director.
"It's really early to say what the fall is going to look like," he said. But during the previous trawls, "we were seeing shrimp inside (in the estuaries where the young shrimp grow), and that's what you want to see," he said.