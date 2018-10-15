Along stretches of Interstate 26 near Charleston, nearly 200,000 cars per day jam the roadway.
Aggressive drivers dodge into the gaps in traffic, forcing drivers behind to hit the brakes. When they collide, it's gridlock. Wrecks and backups are a daily nightmare.
Looking for ways to smooth out the ride — in time for the onslaught of commercial trucks from the new ramps being built for the North Charleston port — the state is studying a number of solutions, including a simple one: Slow everybody down.
It's called "variable speed limits." As envisioned, the pace and flow of traffic would be regulated through newly installed electronic speed limit signs that would slow the legal speed down when the traffic load or weather call for it.
The problems are immediate. First: the multi-million dollar cost. Second: getting drivers to actually ease off the gas.
The idea has worked — and been a dud — in other towns.
Seattle
Along two urban commuter corridors roughly similar to Charleston-North Charleston — Seattle and Washington, D.C. — the electronic signs have been installed in bottleneck stretches leading to two starkly different experiences.
Washington State was one of the first to try the system. The first installations were on high mountain passes for use during bad weather, said DOT traffic engineer Morgan Balogh. Then one was installed along a gridlocked 7-mile stretch of Interstate 5 in Seattle.
Now speed limits are adjusted on crowded rush-hour stretches of Interstate 90 and Interstate 520 in the city, a total of about 40 miles of road.
The system is more than just adjusting speed limits. It also includes lane controls, or designating which lanes are open in which direction, as well as opening the road shoulder as a lane along with information signs.
Traffic moves better. The $23 million cost and $600,000 per year operating expense "was certainly well worth it," Balogh said.
But overall the results have been uneven. Collisions have been reduced 13 to 20 percent during the weekends, but only 3 to 7 percent during the workweek.
Why there's such a variance in results hasn't been analyzed fully, but it might be due at least in part to the difference in weekday and weekend driver aggression, Balogh said.
Washington, D.C.
On Interstate 66 outside the nation's capital, a $38.6 million variable speed system has been set up on a 12-mile section.
The results haven't been pretty.
Traffic there is so overloaded that the speed slowdowns are purely advisory. Tickets aren't issued to violators because law enforcement is concerned that stopping drivers wouldn't be safe and would create bigger back-ups.
"The nature of people, particularly in Northern Virginia, is they totally ignore the signs," said Mena Lockwood, Virginia Department of Transportation assistant state traffic engineer.
The way to get variable speeds to work on that stretch might be "auto enforcement," she said, issuing tickets to speeder license plate numbers while recording images of the drivers. The photo enforcement is similar to what any number of cities do for red light violations.
Along with slowing down traffic, the ticket threat has the benefit of helping pay for itself and the overall system through speeding fines, Lockwood said.
However, the Virginia Legislature has repeatedly turned down DOT requests to install auto enforcement systems, even for road construction or school zones, she said, because of personal rights concerns.
Interestingly enough, the Virginia DOT also set up a variable speed system along Interstate 77 near the North Carolina border where the highway crosses the Blue Ridge Mountains. But, like the earliest Washington state systems, it's there for foggy weather and alerts motorists of the fog.
"When people see a reason to slow down, they will do it," Lockwood said.
Charleston area
The $2.5 million I-26 study, due to be completed in early 2019, is evaluating a number of strategies to manage the traffic load along a 30-mile stretch from S.C. Highway 27 near Ridgeville to the interstate's end at U.S. Highway 17 in Charleston.
Variable speed limits are getting what's called a screen-level evaluation with a preliminary study using traffic camera observations and traffic data counts.
It's something DOT staff can do without hiring a consultant to do a full-blown study, spokesman Pete Poore said.
The concept was mentioned during the Interstate 526 corridor study in 2013 as a potential traffic management tool, but not fully evaluated then, he said.
Besides "traffic signal upgrades," the I-26 study is looking at options such as seeking reductions to include promoting ride sharing, telecommuting and compressed work weeks.
Also, high-occupancy managed lanes or toll lanes.
Elsewhere, a report earlier this year by the PEW Charitable Trusts found that the variable speed systems in use at locations in 15 states have had mixed results. In some areas, they do cut down congestion and make roads safer.
"But some critics question whether the costly technology is worth the investment, while others view the signs as speed traps," the report said.