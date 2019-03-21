For the past two days, the coastal Lowcountry has avoided floodwaters that were forecast to come with higher-than-normal tide levels.

After Wednesday night's full moon — in addition to the unusually high tide forecast for the morning that followed — all eyes are now on Thursday, with high tide in the morning expected around 9 a.m., with no rain forecast. Levels around high tide are expected to come in around 7 feet, which is generally the threshold for determining flood stage. It's also the lowest-forecast tide level of the three days.

A coastal flood advisory also remains in effect for Beaufort, Colleton and Charleston counties through 11 a.m.

Forecasters throughout the week warned that, Tuesday through Thursday, tide levels could perhaps reach the 8-foot mark, which is the threshold for a "major" flood. The forecasts stoked concerns that significant flooding would deluge lowlying and well-traveled areas during morning and evening rush hours and exacerbate beach erosion.

But thanks to a north-northeast wind shift, ocean waters didn't push into the coast as much as expected and largely spared the Charleston area of any serious flooding. As a result, levels never reached beyond 7.5 feet, peaking on Wednesday morning.

Should flooding occur, motorists should expect sitting water at Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street, Hagood Avenue and East Battery, among others, Charleston police said.

