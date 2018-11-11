Two people are dead after Berkeley County authorities say a man shot and killed his wife at the couple's home Saturday and then himself.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury identified the deceased as Rashad Patton, 37, and her husband, Oslen Patton, 44, who lived on Samantha Way near Goose Creek.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun at the couple's home. When deputies arrived, both Pattons were found lying in the yard suffering gunshot wounds, said Berkeley County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Jeremy Baker.

Oslen Patton was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rashad Patton was transported to a hospital where she later died, authorities said. On Sunday, Salisbury said Rashad Patton's death was a homicide and Oslen Patton had killed himself.

No further information about what may have preceded the shooting was immediately available.

The incident was the fourth homicide in the Berkeley County sheriff's jurisdiction and the 47th in the tri-county area so far this year.