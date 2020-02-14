Widow of slain chef sues Virginia's on King, saying Charleston restaurant endangered staff

The widow of a blossoming chef who was gunned down in his King Street kitchen by an enraged former employee filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against the restaurant, saying better hiring and firing practices could have saved her husband from the enraged former employee who gunned him down in 2017.

Shane Whiddon, 37, joined Virginia's on King in 2016. He'd learned to cook from his grandmother, and worked in restaurants along the Georgia coast before moving to Charleston. He lived with his wife of 10 years, Shannon, and their two young sons in Goose Creek.

"Shannon is now left to clean up the pieces and raise their two sons on her own," the petition reads. "Their lives will never be the same as their husband and father was killed in a totally preventable murder."

By the time Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, was hired to wash dishes for Virginia's in the summer of 2016, he'd served a 20-year prison sentence for attempted murder and faced charges including assault and several drug counts since his release. A judge had ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.

The lawsuit says he threatened coworkers and stole from the restaurant without consequences until, in August of 2017, another employee accused him of sexual harassment and management decided he should be fired.

The lawsuit accuses Virginia's on King, Holy City Hospitality, Bennett Hospitality Management and Sand South of forcing Whiddon to deal with the firing unsupported. Shannon Whiddon is seeking unspecified actual and punitive damages and a jury trial.

Management told Shane Whiddon to send Burns home that day, saying human resources would formally fire him once Whiddon had left town for a culinary convention in Atlanta, according to the lawsuit. But they waited four days, when Whiddon was back at Virginia's and waist-deep in the lunchtime rush.

Just after noon, Holy City human resources director texted Whiddon.

"Just let Thomas go," the message read. "I suspect this isn't the last we'll hear from him. ... Thomas has threatened violence."

She was right. Within 10 minutes, Burns was in the building with a pistol while Whiddon, armed with a kitchen knife, tried to corral him away from the other employees.

"I'm not going to die today," Whiddon yelled as he blocked Burns from the dining room. "I have children."

Burns fired, sending a bullet through Whiddon's forehead.

Workers and patrons ran, while the restaurant's general manager locked himself in his second-floor office. Burns, drinking Michelob Ultras and threatening to resume his attack, locked himself in with a hostage for hours.

Finally, around 2:30 p.m., a sniper nestled in the scaffolding of a nearby building sent a bullet through Burns' cheek and ended the standoff. Burns would die of complications to the wound in December, never standing trial for the murder charge filed against him in Whiddon's death.

In the months following the standoff, Charleston's hospitality community joined forces to honor Whiddon. Over 1500 people donated to an online fundraiser, while Holy City Hospitality created a scholarship in his honor at the Culinary Institute of Charleston.