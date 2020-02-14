Widow of slain chef sues Virginia's on King, claiming Charleston restaurant enabled gunman

The widow of a blossoming chef who was gunned down in his King Street kitchen by an enraged former dishwasher in 2017 filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against the restaurant, saying better hiring and firing practices could have saved her husband.

Shane Whiddon, 37, joined Virginia's on King in 2016. He'd learned to cook from his grandmother, and worked in restaurants along the Georgia coast before moving to the Charleston area with his wife of 10 years, Shannon, and their two young sons.

"Shannon is now left to clean up the pieces and raise their two sons on her own," the court petition states. "Their lives will never be the same as their husband and father was killed in a totally preventable murder."

By the time Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, was hired to wash dishes for Virginia's in the summer of 2016, he'd served a 20-year prison sentence for attempted murder and faced charges including assault and several drug counts since his release. A judge had ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.

The lawsuit claims Burns threatened co-workers and stole from the restaurant beginning soon after he was hired. But in mid-August 2017, an employee accused him of sexual harassment and the restaurant's management decided he should be fired.

The lawsuit accuses Virginia's on King LLC; several affiliated companies, Virginia's on King Management Inc., Holy City Hospitality LLC; Holy City Hospitality Management Inc., Bennett Hospitality Management LLC and Sand South LLC; and Amanda Grant, who was a manager of at least one of the companies, of having Whiddon deal with Burns after he was fired by phone.

An attorney for Whiddon declined to comment on the case Friday. Attorneys for the companies involved and Grant did not return calls. Shannon Whiddon, through her attorney, declined to comment.

Whiddon seeks unspecified actual and punitive damages in a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.

Management told Shane Whiddon to send Burns home the day he was accused of sexual harassment, saying human resources would formally fire him once Whiddon had left town for a culinary convention in Atlanta, according to the lawsuit. But managers waited for four days, until Aug. 24, 2017, when Whiddon had returned and he was waist-deep in the lunchtime rush.

Just after noon that day, a Holy City human resources director texted Whiddon, according to the lawsuit.

"Just let Thomas go," one message read. "I suspect this isn't the last we'll hear from him." Another said, "Thomas has threatened violence."

She was right. Within 10 minutes, Burns was in the building with a pistol while Whiddon, armed with a kitchen knife, tried to corral him away from the other employees, the lawsuit claims.

The suit claims that about 12:20 that afternoon, after Burns was already in the restaurant, Grant texted him to say his last paycheck would be mailed to him "and warned him not to go to the restaurant."

"I'm not going to die today," Whiddon yelled as he blocked Burns from the dining room. "I have children."

Burns tried to shoot the pistol once but it misfired. A second attempt sent a bullet through Whiddon's forehead, killing him instantly, the lawsuit claims.

Workers and patrons ran while the restaurant's general manager locked himself in his second-floor office. Burns, drinking Michelob Ultras and threatening to resume his attack, locked himself in the restaurant with a hostage.

Finally, about 2:30 p.m., a police sniper nestled in the scaffolding of a nearby building sent a bullet through Burns' cheek and ended the standoff. Burns would die of complications from the wound that December, never standing trial in the murder case filed against him in Whiddon's death.

In the months following the standoff, Charleston's hospitality community joined forces to honor Whiddon. Over 1,500 people donated to an online fundraiser, while Holy City Hospitality created a scholarship in his honor at the Culinary Institute of Charleston.