Why weekend storms caught many in Charleston off guard

It pooled in the City Market, sending patrons scrambling to sit on tables.

It swallowed careless motorists' cars. It turned streets into rivers. The swirling soup rose up, covering curbs and sidewalks, and crept perilously close to homes.

After a rain bomb soaked Charleston on June 12-13, officials said it's more important than ever for residents to heed warnings and stay home when heavy rain is in forecast.

Although the storms broke no rainfall records, their ferocity is something anyone living in the Lowcountry needs to be prepared for, said Steven Taylor, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service's Charleston area office.

"We didn't even have tides that came into play," Taylor said. "This was basically a function of how heavy rain fell over a short period of time."

Rainfall totals for June 12 show downtown Charleston had 3.8 inches, while Charleston International Airport recorded 1.91 inches. The totals for June 13 were 1.73 inches in downtown and 1.18 inches at the airport.

The amounts are modest, but the rainfall totals don't account for how the water fell — seemingly all at once in a torrential downpour.

Around the storms' height on June 12, a gauge in downtown Charleston recorded 1.15 inches of rain in 15 minutes, according to the Weather Service.

It doesn't take long at such rainfall rates to flood large parts of the peninsula and surrounding areas.

Forecast models had been showing increased chances of a strong storm in the area, but meteorologists weren't able to pinpoint where the strongest rain would fall until about an hour before the downpour, Taylor said.

At that point, they notified authorities, he said.

Shannon Scaff, Charleston's emergency management director, said he's already drawn some important lessons from the weekend's rapid flooding.

During previous flooding events, city staff were able to station portable pumps in flood-prone areas, but such equipment wasn't available for this storm.

Scaff now plans to figure out how to secure funding for city-owned and operated pumps.

"That's going to be job No. 1 for me this week," he said.

Over the past year and a half, city leaders and the public have concentrated on enduring the coronavirus pandemic. In that time, Scaff said, the Charleston area experienced a period of relatively calm weather.

There were storms and some flooding, but no major impact from a tropical system or other very strong storm.

"It creates complacency," Scaff said. "This is something we really pay attention to. We're working at a feverish place. It never goes away for us."

The emergency management director said he hopes for a day when everyone stays home when it floods.

"Too many people got themselves in harm's way," Scaff said of the number of calls for service related to flooding.

City officials are also looking at changing zoning laws to limit development in flood-prone areas and encourage future growth in less-vulnerable parts of the city.

As Charleston dried out just in time to begin the week, a new system spun to life off North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Dubbed Tropical Depression Two, the system is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm before fading in the open ocean.