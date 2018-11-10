A warship of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy has docked in Charleston after taking part in fighter jet trials off the U.S. East Coast.
The HMS Monmouth arrived in Charleston on Thursday after escorting the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth during trials of the F-35B Lightning II jet, according to information provided by the Royal Navy. The ship will participate in a number of events in Charleston leading up to a Veterans Day service at The Citadel.
On Sunday, the Monmouth will hold a remembrance service, firing its guns in a salute to the World War I armistice centennial. A two-minute silence will follow, which is observed in the United Kingdom and other countries that are part of the Commonwealth every Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., which coincides with the time WWI came to and end in 1918.
The Monmouth was operating as part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group since setting sail in August and was providing security for the Queen Elizabeth while the carrier conducted what the Royal Navy called "historic trials."
An American destroyer, the USS Lassen, also joined the Royal Navy warships during the trials, "demonstrating the close relationship the two navies share and continue to build on as the UK re-establishes its carrier strike capability."
The Monmouth is known as the "Black Duke" by her sailors and is named for James Scott, the Duke of Monmouth, who rebelled against King James II in 1685 and was eventually beheaded.
"His coat of arms is the only one in the House of Lords to have been blacked out," according to the Royal Navy. "As such HMS Monmouth is the only warship to have the ship’s name painted black with black crowns on the flag staffs and, in addition to the white ensign, she flies a black flag."
The Monmouth has the most battle honors of all the UK's currently commissioned warships, according to the Royal Navy.