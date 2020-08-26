Why the Ridgeville area has been seeing frequent road closures

Ridgeville area residents have seen ongoing lane and road closures the past couple of weeks, and they shouldn't expect them to stop anytime soon.

The roadwork is part of a $25.49 million U.S. Highway 78 Improvement Project. The highway extends through Dorchester County from St. George to Summerville. Project plans are slated to be completed in the fall of 2021.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the county has moved toward more work in the Ridgeville area, causing some of the frequent lane closures residents have experienced.

The county broke ground on the project in January. It began with the focus on the realignment of U.S. Highway 178 in the area behind the county's public works complex in St. George.

The work included adding 4-foot paved shoulders, 6-foot grass shoulders and a three-lane section in the area between Sugarhill Road and the highway's intersection with U.S. 78.

Since April there have been frequent daytime lane closures on U.S. 78.

In the Ridgeville area, sporadic daytime and nighttime lane closures are expected through Saturday. They will occur on the highway between Delee Circle near the Oakridge Landfill and West Meadows Drive near downtown Ridgeville.

On Thursday and Friday, S.C. Highway 27 in downtown Ridgeville will be closed between School Street and U.S. 78. That downtown Ridgeville highway filters traffic in and out of U.S. 78.

Jason Carraher, the county's director of public works, said the closure is needed to install a drainage pipe along U.S. 78.

He said residents can potentially expect to see additional road closures in the near future with the project. With new housing developments also being built in the area, traffic is expected to look dramatically different in the future.

"This will greatly improve safety and increase traffic capacity," Carraher said.

In the next couple of years, the Ridgeville area is slated to become a major growth area. It will be home to a Walmart distribution center. That facility will bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

An 88-acre Dorchester Heritage Center is planning to relocate to the intersection of U.S. 78 and S.C. 27. There are discussions about building a Ridgeville library in the same area.

"Several locations have been considered," said Jason Ward, the county administrator. "Staff is evaluating the qualifications of architectural and engineering firms for the design of library facilities in Ridgeville, Summerville and North Charleston."

Most of the county portion of the highway will be resurfaced. Parts of it will extend from two lanes to five lanes. The portion in downtown Ridgeville is one of those areas.

The project is funded by the county's transportation authority, the state Department of Transportation and a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Robert Robbins, a commissioner with SCDOT, said the project is being managed by the county.

The current work in Ridgeville is a part of the project's second phase. Similar highway improvement work is slated for the area near the Northwest edge of Summerville.