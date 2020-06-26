Why taking Charleston's John C. Calhoun statue down took 17 hours

In a cloud of dust 115 feet above downtown Charleston, workers sawed through bronze and concrete not knowing what they'd find.
The statue of John C. Calhoun towering above Marion Square was set to come down after midnight on Wednesday. They knew the project would be challenging. They had no schematics, architectural drawings or any sense of what was holding the statue in place. They had to go in blind.
A crowd had gathered on that humid night to watch the work begin. A few hours before, on Tuesday, Charleston's City Council voted unanimously to remove the statue of the former U.S. vice president and slavery defender and move it to a permanent location that's yet to be determined.
But planning for the project started at least a week and a half before, said Jason Kronsberg, the city's parks director.
Mayor John Tecklenburg called Kronsberg last week, around June 15, and asked him to get a team together and reach out to contractors so the removal could proceed swiftly if City Council approved it.
The parks director reached out to firms and eventually got Turner Construction Co. to take on the project.
Before the council vote, officials had security concerns, he said. They worked to move quickly while also keeping the details under the radar because of worries about protesters.
"In order to move forward expeditiously, City Council directly authorized the mayor to contract for the statue removal," said Jack O'Toole, a city spokesman. "The city then contracted with Turner Construction to remove the statue, column, plaques and lettering at a cost not to exceed $136,637. However, because private donors have stepped forward with $100,000 in contributions to date, the city expects to be able to approve the final contract during the next scheduled meeting of Council on July 11 at a total cost of $36,637 to taxpayers."
A different contract for removing the monument's pedestal and base will be negotiated in the coming week, O'Toole said.
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Members of Charleston City council watch though the night around 2AM as crews work on removing the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Poets Marcus Amaker and Asishmae are recorded reading poetry close to 3a.m. as crews work on removing the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Charleston City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie watches the progress through the fencing at 5 a.m. of crews removing the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Marion Square was full of spectators around 1A a.m., as they watch through the night as crews remove the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Spectators rest in Marion Square around 5 a.m. as they watched through the night the removing of the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
"We can take that down" said Tony Lewis, pointing as work crews remove the statue of John Calhoun, to Mark Knapp. "But we gotta change the heart," he said after watching all night into the morning in Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Nora Thomas, Nicole Rogers and Hannah Barry have been watching for hours the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. 'We came to see it taken down" said Rogers, "we protested for this to come down." Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Stephanie and James Babbitt from West Ashley watch as workers remove the statue of John C. Calhoun from its pedestal in Marion Square in downtown Charleston, S.C., early June 24, 2020. “Twenty-two years ago it was still against the law for us to get married,” she said. They've been married two years. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A crew removes a bird's nest from the Calhoun statue's pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
Dust showers the night sky as a crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
People gather around Marion Square as a crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
New tools are needed as crews of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
A crew of workers continue their attempts to separate the Calhoun statue from its pillar Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Charleston city council voted unanimously to take down the John C. Calhoun for relocation Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
The John C. Calhoun statue is lowered from the pedestal in Marion Square on Wednesday, June 22, 2020. The saw used to cut through the monument is attached to the right of the column. Matthew Fortner/Staff
"I wanted to see it," said Saigon Canty, "He was the largest slave owner. It's a start" as he watches moments before the sculpture of John C. Calhoun is lowered from its perch on Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Liz Alston, a historian at Emanuel AME Church, watches with binoculars as crews work to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun from its perch in Marion Square on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. "To see this come down is a monumental act," she said. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Raneisha Holmes and her son, Alfred Holmes-Williams, 9, of North Charleston watch in anticipation for the statue of John C. Calhoun to come down from its perch in Marion Square on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Holmes said she hoped her son would look back at this moment with gratitude and remember it as a pivotal moment in his life. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Adam Domby, a history professor at the College of Charleston, waits under the shade of an umbrella for the statue of John C. Calhoun to be taken from its perch in Marion Square on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Iris Smalls, left, and her daughter, Sharima Wellington, of North Charleston embrace as the statue of John C. Calhoun is lowered from its perch in Marion Square on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Peyton Raybon of McClellanville watches the statue of John C. Calhoun be lowered from its perch in Marion Square while tears stream down her face on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. "Last time I was in this square I was getting tear-gassed by police," said Raybon, 18. "I'm glad that we pushed and fought for this symbol of racism to be removed." Lauren Petracca/Staff
Workers cover the statue of John C. Calhoun with a tarp to prepare for transport after it was lowered from its perch in Marion Square on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
"As soon as the vote happened, we got the contract in place," Kronsberg said. "As smoothly as that went, nothing about it was easy. It was ... somewhat of a Herculean effort. We had to keep it confidential in the interest of public safety."
At midnight Wednesday, the stage was set and work began.
It would go on for 17 hours.
"I woke up Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. to go to work and I didn’t get home until Wednesday at 10 p.m.," Kronsberg said. "We had nothing. No architectural drawing. Zero documentation from when it was constructed."
A historical conservationist who took part in the statue's 1999 restoration was taken up in a basket lift to assess the scale of the work, he said.
"We had some old photographs that showed a couple of large bolts by the feet, but we had no idea what was underneath that," Kronsberg said.
Crews cut a couple of small holes on the statue's base so they could get a view inside and see what was holding it in place.
They saw mortar and cement, and what they first thought was epoxy but later turned out to be a trick of the light in the darkness, Kronsberg said.
Under the statue, crews found bolts, rods and "lots of mortar and Portland cement" that had hardened over the years.
"The longer that stuff cures, the harder it gets," Kronsberg said.
By Andy Shain
and Seanna Adcox
ashain@postandcourier.com
sadcox@postandcourier.com
Crews hooked up a harness and used a large crane to try and put pressure on the statue and see if anything moved. It didn't.
They tried using chisels and saws to cut through the masonry, cement and granite column.
After several hours, the statue hadn't moved and the sun was rising.
A subcontractor was scheduled to come on site at 8 a.m. with a specialized diamond-toothed chainsaw meant for cutting through stone. The crew expected to see the statue gone and to start work on dismantling the granite column.
But with the statue still in place, crews decided to repurpose the saw for cutting through part of the granite to free Calhoun from his perch.
The cutting was going well and workers were able to cut through the stone and brass dowels, but there were challenges with water pressure, Kronsberg said.
The saw uses water to cool the chain, and hoisting a hose more than 100 feet up meant a loss in pressure. So they brought backup pumps to send water up to the saw.
Still, the work was slow.
"In that last part, cutting through the last 5 to 8 inches, they went through a couple of chains," Kronsberg said. "What they were cutting through was just raw granite."
Then, about 5:05 p.m. workers tried again.
They put between 6,000 and 7,000 pounds of pressure on the statue with the crane and it broke free.
The Calhoun statue began a slow descent to Earth after nearly 124 years atop the stone column. People in the crowd cheered and sang.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the statue left Marion Square for good on the bed of a truck.
By Stephen Hobbs, Gregory Yee, Jerrel Floyd, Mikaela Porter, Fleming Smith and Rickey Ciapha Dennis
shobbs@postandcourier.com
gyee@postandcourier.com
jfloyd@postandcourier.com
mporter@postandcourier.com
flsmith@postandcourier.com
rdennis@postandcourier.com
Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.
Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.