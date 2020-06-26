Why taking Charleston's John C. Calhoun statue down took 17 hours

In a cloud of dust 115 feet above downtown Charleston, workers sawed through bronze and concrete not knowing what they'd find.

The statue of John C. Calhoun towering above Marion Square was set to come down after midnight on Wednesday. They knew the project would be challenging. They had no schematics, architectural drawings or any sense of what was holding the statue in place. They had to go in blind.

A crowd had gathered on that humid night to watch the work begin. A few hours before, on Tuesday, Charleston's City Council voted unanimously to remove the statue of the former U.S. vice president and slavery defender and move it to a permanent location that's yet to be determined.

But planning for the project started at least a week and a half before, said Jason Kronsberg, the city's parks director.

Mayor John Tecklenburg called Kronsberg last week, around June 15, and asked him to get a team together and reach out to contractors so the removal could proceed swiftly if City Council approved it.

The parks director reached out to firms and eventually got Turner Construction Co. to take on the project.

Before the council vote, officials had security concerns, he said. They worked to move quickly while also keeping the details under the radar because of worries about protesters.

"In order to move forward expeditiously, City Council directly authorized the mayor to contract for the statue removal," said Jack O'Toole, a city spokesman. "The city then contracted with Turner Construction to remove the statue, column, plaques and lettering at a cost not to exceed $136,637. However, because private donors have stepped forward with $100,000 in contributions to date, the city expects to be able to approve the final contract during the next scheduled meeting of Council on July 11 at a total cost of $36,637 to taxpayers."

A different contract for removing the monument's pedestal and base will be negotiated in the coming week, O'Toole said.

"As soon as the vote happened, we got the contract in place," Kronsberg said. "As smoothly as that went, nothing about it was easy. It was ... somewhat of a Herculean effort. We had to keep it confidential in the interest of public safety."

At midnight Wednesday, the stage was set and work began.

It would go on for 17 hours.

"I woke up Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. to go to work and I didn’t get home until Wednesday at 10 p.m.," Kronsberg said. "We had nothing. No architectural drawing. Zero documentation from when it was constructed."

A historical conservationist who took part in the statue's 1999 restoration was taken up in a basket lift to assess the scale of the work, he said.

"We had some old photographs that showed a couple of large bolts by the feet, but we had no idea what was underneath that," Kronsberg said.

Crews cut a couple of small holes on the statue's base so they could get a view inside and see what was holding it in place.

They saw mortar and cement, and what they first thought was epoxy but later turned out to be a trick of the light in the darkness, Kronsberg said.

Under the statue, crews found bolts, rods and "lots of mortar and Portland cement" that had hardened over the years.

"The longer that stuff cures, the harder it gets," Kronsberg said.

Crews hooked up a harness and used a large crane to try and put pressure on the statue and see if anything moved. It didn't.

They tried using chisels and saws to cut through the masonry, cement and granite column.

After several hours, the statue hadn't moved and the sun was rising.

A subcontractor was scheduled to come on site at 8 a.m. with a specialized diamond-toothed chainsaw meant for cutting through stone. The crew expected to see the statue gone and to start work on dismantling the granite column.

But with the statue still in place, crews decided to repurpose the saw for cutting through part of the granite to free Calhoun from his perch.

The cutting was going well and workers were able to cut through the stone and brass dowels, but there were challenges with water pressure, Kronsberg said.

The saw uses water to cool the chain, and hoisting a hose more than 100 feet up meant a loss in pressure. So they brought backup pumps to send water up to the saw.

Still, the work was slow.

"In that last part, cutting through the last 5 to 8 inches, they went through a couple of chains," Kronsberg said. "What they were cutting through was just raw granite."

Then, about 5:05 p.m. workers tried again.

They put between 6,000 and 7,000 pounds of pressure on the statue with the crane and it broke free.

The Calhoun statue began a slow descent to Earth after nearly 124 years atop the stone column. People in the crowd cheered and sang.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the statue left Marion Square for good on the bed of a truck.