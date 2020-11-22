Why Charleston councilman Karl Brady's DUI has so far been private

In a recent hearing, Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady requested a jury trial for his October DUI arrest.

But that hearing couldn't be directly accessed by his constituents or other members of the public.

That's because this case is in magistrate court, which handles lower-level cases such as DUIs or others that won't result in a fine over $500 or jail for more than 30 days.

In higher-level courts, cases are presumed to be open to the public — from pretrial hearing to sentencing. A lawyer must make a strong argument to keep pretrial hearings from the public's eye, such as to ensure a client receives a fair trial that is free of unfair publicity before a jury can be seated.

But in magistrate court, where Brady's DUI charge was being heard, cases don't have such a presumption, because the state’s rules of criminal procedure apply only to courts "beyond the jurisdiction of magistrate and municipal" levels.

In those higher-level courts, judges are encouraged to find alternatives, like sequestering witnesses, paying special attention to jury selection or even holding the trial in another county.

But magistrate’s court, which handles lower-level criminal cases, is different. Pretrial hearings are more like meetings and usually take place in private rooms, often without a judge present. That's the case at the Wadmalaw/Johns Island Magistrate Court, where Brady's case will be heard.

Since coronavirus, the magistrate’s court on Johns Island has been holding the pretrial meetings by phone conference calls. These phone calls are fully private, though public court hearings are being held on Webex and anyone can watch.

“It’s an effective tool to keep these kinds of cases moving,” said Ted Corvey, of Kidd, Corvey and Simpson. “It's even being called a hearing is kind of a disservice to what it is … it’s more of a scheduled time for defendants to talk to a prosecutor’s office. Even if you’re able to reach a resolution there, nine times out of 10 you’re going to have to reschedule for a court date anyway.”

Especially in DUI cases, Corvey said, it’s useful for attorneys to be able to figure out the details of cases with several key considerations so they can move quickly once they’re in front of a judge in a public courtroom.

But it troubles attorney Allie Menegakis, who said any criminal matter that could land a defendant in jail should be handled with full transparency.

“On a fundamental level, when it comes to trial, there’s a reason why trials are public,” said Menegakis, director of South Carolina 4 Criminal Justice Reform. “We want it to be accessible to everyone.”

Charleston County sheriff’s deputies said Brady rear-ended another driver in the drive-thru lane at the Cook Out on Savannah Highway in early October. He took a field sobriety test and had his blood drawn at Centre Pointe Emergency, but refused to take a breath test.

Police dashboard camera video shows Brady in a parking lot near the restaurant, wearing flip-flops and a T-shirt.

Brady defeated veteran Councilman Marvin Wagner last year, and has represented Johns Island and outer West Ashley since January. He’s vice chair of the Committee on Traffic and Transportation and also serves on the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

Brady and his attorney couldn’t be reached for comment for this article.