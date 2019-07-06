He walks up to home plate, a massive man in a purple shirt who is easily 6-foot-something and as sturdy as a refrigerator.
He towers over the umpire, dwarfs the catcher and plants his feet in the rust-colored clay, kicking it back a few times to find his just-right spot before locking eyes with the pitcher.
The red rubber ball barrels toward him, the infielders instinctively back up and brace for contact.
THWUMP!
It's a bunt.
The ball rolls past the pitcher, wobbles beyond the imaginary line it needs to get by for his effort (and any other male player's bunt, for that matter) to count as fair, and stops just short of the now-vulnerable space between the shortstop and third baseman.
A scramble toward the ball ensues, but by the time the shortstop gets his hands on the ball the kicker who fooled them all is on first base, grinning from ear-to-ear and laughing to himself that his plan actually worked.
Meanwhile, 3.2 miles away, six other teams are battling it out on three different fields located behind the Elks Lodge off Ashley River Road.
And Rob Lowe (not the actor) has brought the gong.
Lowe plays on a team called The Nasty Ninjas. Each time they score, they celebrate by hitting the gong and tossing rice skyward.
This is kickball in the Charleston Sports and Social Club, where adults play a schoolyard game for glory, for the chance to meet new people and for the fourth inning Jell-O shots.
For the past 15 years, the organization has been bringing together thousands of active adults who just want to play, with the option to be in either a competitive or non-competitive league based on what their goals are for the season.
The co-ed league — which has teams in West Ashley, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston — started with dodgeball, but has since expanded to offer a range of sports: basketball, softball, dodgeball and flag football depending on the number of sign-ups they get from interested participants.
Aaron Perry, the league's owner, said his organization currently supports more than 800 teams each year across all of its sports, coming out to roughly 12,000 participants.
Players shell out $60 to play in their first season, which spans eight weeks, and $55 for every season they play after that. And they keep coming back.
Kickball has a draw like no other, getting more than 200 teams signing up each year. In the spring season, about 1,600 people signed up and played on 120 teams.
There is no age limit. Grandfathers have played with their grandsons on the same team. There is also no limit on how many people can be on a given team, but only eight people can play on the field at a time and at least three of them must be women.
Games last either 60 minutes or nine innings, whichever comes first.
Perry knew it was special early on when a group of players drove their trucks onto a field at the Elks Lodge and turned their high beams on to continue playing when it got too dark. The league now uses generator-powered lights to keep the games going when the sun goes down.
"Kickball became the heart of the league," Perry said.
And The Nasty Ninjas?
"They have been the most consistent in upholding the ideals of the league, where you have a blast and create something new," Perry said.
The rise of The Nasty Ninjas
The origin story of The Nasty Ninjas dates back 11 years, when Lowe moved to Charleston from Washington, D.C.
While walking his dog on Folly Beach, Lowe met two people who invited him to hang out and play dodgeball. Soon, they decided to put together a kickball team as a way to meet new people and stay active.
It would become the first-ever Nasty Ninjas team. Now, like the league itself, the Ninjas have grown.
What started as one team has expanded to three: One in the competitive league and two in the non-competitive league.
"I am genuinely shocked that the team has kept going for so long. Everything evolves, but it's really cool how different people have gravitated toward the Ninjas — and the league in general — and put their own spin on it and kept it going," Lowe said.
The Ninjas are also big on tradition.
Each player gets a walk-up song. Rookies who are new to the team tackle different challenges each week that range from competing in a baking competition to playing a game of "dizzy bat."
It's not hazing, Lowe said, but it is a way to help get first-timers involved and out of their shells.
"I've had people tell me they need the Ninjas and kickball in their lives. And while kickball, arguably, may not be for everyone, it's good to see that it's made a difference."
For Andy and Melissa Wilder, it led to marriage.
The two met while playing on The Nasty Ninjas.
They didn't date immediately, but Melissa remembers when her now-husband stayed behind to help clean up after she hosted a party at her house for the team. They played for three seasons.
The couple now lives in Durham, N.C., and recently had a child together.
"Every single one of my friends from Charleston are from kickball. For our wedding, everybody that came up from Charleston was our kickball team," Melissa Wilder said, laughing.
Lowe was there and was also their DJ.
"The first time I met her, she was sitting there making fun of us and it was just charming," Andy Wilder said of his wife. "Just seeing her every week and talking and joking around, you can really get to know a person."
'There's nothing like it'
Perry, the league owner, admits the sport has a kind of emotional staying power.
He's met some of his best friends while playing in the kickball league and still plays when he can.
When one of his friends died of cancer, pictures of his time in the league were displayed at the funeral.
"When one of his family members gave his eulogy, he thanked the Charleston Sports and Social Club for existing," Perry said, catching his breath.
"Another friend of mine from the league who died of skin cancer had pictures of his time in the league at his funeral, too, and his VIP cards from all the pubs he went to after the games. All of his shirts from all of the seasons he played were laid out. And when I looked around, I saw his family and then I saw the league."
Chris Emerson was one of the faces he saw. He's been in the league since its start. Emerson, now 50, has played multiple sports in the league, but now he only plays kickball.
Part of the magic of kickball, he said, is that there's always a chance for someone to have their big moment.
"It's really fun to see somebody who is not that athletic make that catch and have everybody cheer for them," he said.
And when you're an adult with responsibilities, there's just something about that red ball.
"You know what it feels like when your foot hits that rubber," Perry said. "There's nothing like it."