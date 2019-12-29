Jamie Dukes tried the door handle, throwing his weight against the small metal door that led to the outside of a North Charleston industrial facility.

It wouldn't move.

Inside the structure, pallets of polyester were stacked more than 6 feet high. A plastics warehousing firm was moving in, and Dukes, a North Charleston fire inspector, was on site to sign off that the property was up to code.

The door worried him. It had to be fixed that day, Dukes told a project manager. An exit from the building couldn't be rendered useless.

Each year, Charleston-area fire inspectors carry out thousands of visits at new construction sites and existing buildings. Buoyed by a strong economy, area development has expanded at a rapid pace over the past decade and fire departments are faced with a challenge — keeping up with the increasing inspection workload.

"For a small building, you can have three visits," Dukes said. "You have fire alarm systems. In this building, it was a handful of devices. I (had) a hotel that's probably got 500 devices. That's all day, for maybe two whole days, with multiple inspectors. With just one building, you may end up having 10 to 15 visits."

Backlogs

Structures like city buildings, hotels, businesses and apartment complexes all require recurring inspections to ensure that safety equipment, such as fire alarms, are working correctly and evacuation routes are accessible and in working order.

A Post and Courier review of tri-county fire departments shows some are struggling to keep up with the increasing inspection demands and that the departments that are keeping pace with inspection workloads will likely have to add staff to stay ahead of growth.

The region's two largest fire departments — Charleston and North Charleston — both have backlogs.

"The growth in the area has and continues to increase the demand on our fire inspection team," said Mike Julazadeh, Charleston's chief fire marshal. "The new construction in our area does create a significant demand for our team, and they strive to keep up with the pace and the demand. Additionally, once the construction has been completed, we have an additional demand of carrying out the ongoing fire code compliance. ... Our team not only must keep pace with the development demand but also find ways to balance the workload increase after the building is occupied."

On any given week, the Charleston Fire Department has about 500 inspections pending and waiting for an inspector to visit the property, Julazadeh said.

"Throughout the year, we are conducting inspection activities on approximately 25 percent of the commercial occupancies throughout the city," he said.

More than 30 years ago, the Fire Department had inspectors, investigators and code-enforcement officers, but that program wound down and was moved to the city's Building Inspections Office, Julazadeh said. The number of fire inspectors dwindled.

The fatal Sofa Super Store fire on July 18, 2007, that killed nine city firemen changed that.

A city-funded analysis of the fire, which began in a small trash pile on a loading dock before swelling into a massive inferno that chewed through the Savannah Highway business, concluded that, "if the property had been constructed and maintained in accordance with state and local codes the fire would have been quickly controlled: no lives would have been lost and the fire would have been of little consequence."

"By the time the Sofa Super Store (fire) occurred. there were two fire inspectors," Julazadeh said. "In June of 2010, that was transferred to the newly created chief fire marshal position and transferred to the Fire Department. Although we have grown from the three members in June of 2010 to 14 members today, much of this change is related to catching up to the level of service we should provide for a city of our size."

Today, the department is vigilant about seeing building projects through from their inception until the structure is open for regular operations, he said. Doing so ensures compliance with fire codes, and reduces risk to both firefighters and the community.

But Charleston's construction boom adds new demands every year.

"We continue to monitor our workloads and request staff to offset the ongoing demand of new construction, existing property inspections, investigations, and public education," Julazadeh, said "At our current staffing levels, we do not have the capacity to implement an annual inspection program. We hope to grow the program so that we can accommodate a routine inspection program."

North Charleston is facing similar issues.

Ideally, the state wants all commercial buildings to be inspected annually, said Stephanie Julazadeh, deputy chief of professional standards for the North Charleston Fire Department, who is married to the Charleston fire marshal.

As of now, the city is unable to carry out those inspections every year, she said.

"As the city continues to grow, the department will need to add additional staff and also continue to utilize more efficient processes and technology," according to a statement by Julazadeh and North Charleston Fire Chief Gregory Bulanow.

For example, in the past, a fire inspector would return to a commercial property to make sure that all fire code violations noted in an inspection were corrected, according to the statement. The city now allows property owners to email pictures after corrections of minor violations are made.

This frees up inspectors' time and allows them to inspect other facilities, they said.

Other Challenges

Officials with the Hanahan, James Island Public Service District, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Moncks Corner and Goose Creek fire departments all said their municipalities do not have inspection backlogs.

But those departments are facing challenges of their own.

In Hanahan, inspectors do not have enforcement capabilities, said Fire Chief Bo Bowers.

"When we notice violations, we can only recommend changes and have no true enforcement capability," Bowers said. "We do perform company-level inspections annually and work with our building code official and three certified staff members: chief, deputy chief and a duty battalion chief. The city used to have a position for full-time fire marshal, but once he retired his position was not refilled."

This has led to inspection duties being spread to others in the department, he said. In anticipation of future growth, the city is looking at hiring a full-time fire marshal in order to better manage the workload.

The city is also looking at developing a code "that allows for enforcement of the fire code within our city by the Fire Department," Bowers said.

Goose Creek Fire Chief Steve Chapman said that while his city doesn't have a backlog, he believes that they could do more if the department had full-time inspection staff.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department has a fire marshal as well as about five firefighters who are cross-trained to conduct inspections, said Chief Mike Mixon.

"We'll use them for the routine stuff," Mixon said. "The full-time guys are used for larger inspections. Just like any department, we'd like to have more people. There are inspections that could take three hours. We're having to look at every ceiling and every wall. Apartments and hotels are more time consuming."

The chief said that in his town, most of the construction is newer and that helps to make inspections easier. Older buildings and neighborhoods with old, multiuse construction can pose significant challenges.

Managing growth

For departments facing backlogs or anticipating future growth that will strain resources, there is often only one long-term solution — add staff.

Scott McClain, president of the S.C. Fire Marshal Association and a captain with the Easley Fire Department, said that fire departments in any area of South Carolina experiencing rapid growth are likely grappling with inspection backlogs.

And demands placed on fire inspectors and fire marshals are expanding, McClain said.

"There is more at hand than routine preventative fire inspections, there are preplans, public fire education, hydrant oversight, construction plan review and community outreach that falls to the fire prevention bureau of any fire department," he said. "There was a time that most fire departments in the state could handle fire prevention, but with today’s requirements, much more is expected of a fire inspector or fire marshal than even 15 years ago."

The Fire Marshal Association helps instruct its members in understanding code requirements and on how to conduct inspections more efficiently, McClain said. Inspectors usually come from firefighter ranks, but the training required for fire inspector certification can place a large burden on departments and can make it harder for departments to lobby government officials to expand funding for more staff.

Inspections are only one part of ensuring fire safety, said Robert Solomon, a fire protection engineer with the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that develops codes and standards, including those used by Lowcountry departments.

Inspections make sure that owners and building supervisors stay on their toes, and provide confirmation that a building is safe on the day of that visit, but it's incumbent on building owners and property managers to ensure that the structure is up to code for the rest of the year, Solomon said.

"NFPA codes put a lot of onus on building owners," he said. "The key element is to make sure the owner is following through."

As fire departments grapple with how to keep up with inspections, the region continues to add homes, apartments, hotels, businesses and other structures, and each new building means even more inspections.