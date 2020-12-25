Who's a good service member? Meet some of South Carolina's military dogs.

Some of South Carolina's most obedient service members march on four paws, sit at attention and love kibble.

Military working dogs have been used in an unofficial capacity since at least World War I, but they didn't become formally recognized until March 13, 1942, when a private organization called Dogs for Defense was created to recruit for the United State's K-9 Corps.

Last year, military working dogs reached national acclaim when Conan — a male Belgian Malinois named after late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien — aided in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Most military bases throughout America, including South Carolina, have dogs in the ranks. Here are a few very good service members:

Joint Base Charleston

Over the summer, Charleston Air Force Base got a Labrador named Freddy.

She was originally in the Marine Corps, but after downsizing its military working dog section the Air Force picked her up.

Freddy is the only lab at the Charleston military installation. Even though the base has traditionally had German shepherds, Staff Sgt. Jenings Casey said she's a good fit for the unit.

“Freddy is a good dog,” Casey said. “She's different from some of our other dogs because we never taught her bite work, which changes her behavior and makes her friendlier. She's a lot more social and interactive and she's allowed to be pet.”

Staff Sgt. Jake Mikell, a military working dog trainer at the base, said Freddy and all military working dogs are irreplaceable.

“It's 2020 and they have yet to find something that works as good as a dog,” Mikell said. “We have all this equipment and technology, yet nothing works better than a dog that we can train. Essentially, it saves tons of time, money and effort."

Fort Jackson

Spc. Caitlin Cale and Maike are a team.

Maike is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois. She and Cale work for Fort Jackson's military police unit. Their job is to detect explosives and to deter people from committing crimes at one of the largest basic training bases in the country.

Last year, the two had been deployed to Iraq together to offer support overseas.

The animal's full name is Maike W554, similar to an identification number that soldiers have on their dog tags.

Cale and Maike will be together until the handler changes duty station, base spokeswoman L.A. Sully said. When dogs retire, their handler has first choice on keeping him or her.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

In 2017, a pup broke barriers on Parris Island.

An English bulldog named Opha May became the 21st mascot for the famous Marine Corps training base, and she's also the first female to hold the title.

The dog was recruited in 2017 to replace the outgoing mascot named Cpl. Legend. May was a poolee, but now holds the rank of lance corporal. She even has her own dress uniform for special events.

The bulldog is named for Opha Mae — spelled differently — who in 1918 enlisted and became the first female Marine.

Parris Island’s mascots date back to 1914. The first, an Irish Terrier named Mike, has a memorial at the base near the commanding general’s home. It’s the oldest monument on base.