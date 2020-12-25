You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Who's a good service member? Meet some of South Carolina's military dogs.

LEDE PRINT AND ONLINE

Spc. Caitlin Cale and military working dog Maike W554 are a team. Cale takes Maike through an agility course on Al Taqaddum Air Base in Iraq on Sept. 11, 2019. Spc. DeAndre Pierce/U.S. Army Reserve/Provided

 Spc. DeAndre Pierce

Some of South Carolina's most obedient service members march on four paws, sit at attention and love kibble. 

Military working dogs have been used in an unofficial capacity since at least World War I, but they didn't become formally recognized until March 13, 1942, when a private organization called Dogs for Defense was created to recruit for the United State's K-9 Corps.

Last year, military working dogs reached national acclaim when Conan — a male Belgian Malinois named after late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien — aided in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Most military bases throughout America, including South Carolina, have dogs in the ranks. Here are a few very good service members:

JB Charleston receives Labrador military working dog

Military working dog Freddy plays outside before daily training on June 30, 2020, at Joint Base Charleston. Freddie is a new addition to the military working dog section at JB Charleston and is currently the only Labrador. She is an explosives detector dog and performs additional tasks that other dogs at JB Charleston do not, such as an extra off-leash capability. She was also trained on three additional explosive odors. Airman 1st Class Sara Jenkins/U.S. Air Force/Provided

Joint Base Charleston 

Over the summer, Charleston Air Force Base got a Labrador named Freddy.

She was originally in the Marine Corps, but after downsizing its military working dog section the Air Force picked her up.

Freddy is the only lab at the Charleston military installation. Even though the base has traditionally had German shepherds, Staff Sgt. Jenings Casey said she's a good fit for the unit. 

“Freddy is a good dog,” Casey said. “She's different from some of our other dogs because we never taught her bite work, which changes her behavior and makes her friendlier. She's a lot more social and interactive and she's allowed to be pet.”

Staff Sgt. Jake Mikell, a military working dog trainer at the base, said Freddy and all military working dogs are irreplaceable.

“It's 2020 and they have yet to find something that works as good as a dog,” Mikell said. “We have all this equipment and technology, yet nothing works better than a dog that we can train. Essentially, it saves tons of time, money and effort."

JUMP

U.S. Army Spc. Caitlin Cale takes her military working dog Maike through an agility course on Al Taqaddum Air Base in Iraq on Sept. 11, 2019. Spc. DeAndre Pierce/U.S. Army Reserve/Provided

Fort Jackson

Spc. Caitlin Cale and Maike are a team.

Maike is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois. She and Cale work for Fort Jackson's military police unit. Their job is to detect explosives and to deter people from committing crimes at one of the largest basic training bases in the country.

Last year, the two had been deployed to Iraq together to offer support overseas.

The animal's full name is Maike W554, similar to an identification number that soldiers have on their dog tags. 

Cale and Maike will be together until the handler changes duty station, base spokeswoman L.A. Sully said. When dogs retire, their handler has first choice on keeping him or her.

ophamay.jpg

Lance Cpl. Opha May gets ready for graduation with her handler, Lance Cpl. Rachel Lillyfogle, on Jan. 4, 2019. Cpl. Sarah Stegall/U.S. Marine Corps/Provided

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island 

In 2017, a pup broke barriers on Parris Island. 

An English bulldog named Opha May became the 21st mascot for the famous Marine Corps training base, and she's also the first female to hold the title. 

The dog was recruited in 2017 to replace the outgoing mascot named Cpl. Legend. May was a poolee, but now holds the rank of lance corporal. She even has her own dress uniform for special events. 

The bulldog is named for Opha Mae — spelled differently — who in 1918 enlisted and became the first female Marine. 

Parris Island’s mascots date back to 1914. The first, an Irish Terrier named Mike, has a memorial at the base near the commanding general’s home. It’s the oldest monument on base.

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News