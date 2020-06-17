Who was John C. Calhoun?

History remembers South Carolina's John C. Calhoun as the man who started the Civil War, even though he died a decade before the fighting began.

A rabid defender of slavery, Calhoun, 1782-1850, was an Upstate planter who used every platform available at the time to promote America's "peculiar institution," even arguing it was beneficial to both white and black.

"Abolition and the Union cannot co-exist," he said in an 1837 speech dubbed "The Positive Good of Slavery," which foreshadowed bloodshed if Northerners pushed the issue too far.

"We of the South will not, cannot surrender our institutions," he said, contending the status quo in Southern slavery was indispensable to the peace.

"It cannot be subverted without drenching the country in blood, and extirpating one or the other of the races," he said.

In the same vein, Calhoun's mercurial political career was unmatched in the fragile early days of American democracy. He filled just about every influential office in Washington, D.C., short of the White House, which he also pursued.

A Yale graduate, Calhoun began his political run at age 26 in 1808 when he was nominated for a seat in the S.C. Legislature from his home area Abbeville. From there, his resume would grow to include serving as a U.S. representative, senator, secretary of war, vice president (twice for two different presidents, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson) and secretary of state.

Calhoun was "the undisputed political leader in the state from 1824 until his death in 1850," wrote Walter Edgar in his all-encompassing "South Carolina: A history."

Dubbed a "war hawk," Calhoun favored a second war with Britain in 1812, but later spoke out against war with Mexico in 1846 in part by saying it might weaken slavery's position.

Other stances that come under his states' rights advocacy included being anti-tariff and pro-nullification, supporting the idea that states could rightfully refuse federal legislation they did not agree with, largely in the name of Southern economics.

Descended from Irish immigrants who came south from Pennsylvania, Calhoun's wealth was tied to becoming a planter in the northwest corner of the state, first with Bath Plantation and later Fort Hill, which would later become the campus for Clemson University.

His holdings spread to more than 1,000 acres of land. He enslaved 70 to 80 people, according to Clemson.

As a sitting senator near the end of his life, he opposed the Compromise of 1850 on grounds it limited the expanse of slavery as the nation moved west.

Calhoun died at age 68 in Washington of tuberculosis. He is buried in Charleston.