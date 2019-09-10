A candidate for Charleston City Council was isolated for nearly three hours after receiving a suspicious envelope Tuesday, prompting street closures and a response from police, fire and the city's Explosive Devices Team.
Attorney Jason F. Taylor’s law office on Broad Street was blocked off with caution tape after a call to was made to law enforcement about the envelope. Taylor, a candidate seeking the 3rd District seat in the upcoming council election, told The Post and Courier the envelope was addressed to him and contained white powder. Taylor practices criminal defense and civil law.
Taylor said he was examined by firefighters, denied ambulance transport, was asked to stand with responding firefighters and not leave the scene until the powder was tested.
Broad Street between King and Meeting was closed to traffic around 1:30 p.m. due to a suspicious package call at 102 Broad St., according to police spokesman Charles Francis. The Fire Department as well as the Police Department's bomb unit responded. Dispatch received the initial call at 11:57 a.m.
Police Capt. Chip Searson said the substance did test positive for “some kind of narcotics” but not explosive material. Francis later released a statement to the media that said the substance was a small "amount of a non-hazardous white powder." The scene was cleared around 2:40 p.m.
Taylor told The Post and Courier that the envelope did not appear to come through the mail. It was taped and blue sticky notes read that it was an “Urgent City Council Update.” On a piece of paper enclosed in the envelope was a drawing of a woman sitting under a tree branch. Taylor said he had been trying to assist someone on the East Side with removal of a tree that had fallen after Hurricane Dorian.
Taylor said he got white powder “all over” him. Taylor said his secretary also handled the mail.
Taylor faces District 3 incumbent Councilman James Lewis and challengers Jason Sakran, Luqman Rasheed and Robert Cason Gaither in the Nov. 5 election.