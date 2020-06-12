While some Charleston-area communities successfully push for sound barriers, one waits

Soon after North Charleston City Councilwoman Virginia Jamison began what would become a multiyear, drawn-out fight to get a noise barrier constructed for her constituents, she saw one built in Mount Pleasant.

"I don’t ever want to base anything on race," she said. "I want to base it on the mindset of the people looking at the areas. It should not matter about ZIP code or demographics, or whatever. It should matter about enhancing the quality of life of all of our citizens. If we don’t get back to that, talk about the divide.”

For almost a decade, Northwood Estates residents haven't been able to get a sound barrier providing relief from the noise of vehicles humming nearby along Interstate 26.

Environmental justice concerns regarding whether North Charleston residents have been overlooked while more affluent areas successfully get what they want from the S.C. Department of Transportation aren't completely unwarranted, as many of North Charleston's low-wealth neighborhoods have been disproportionately impacted by road projects over the years.

But it was the town of Mount Pleasant — not DOT — that decided to pay for the $743,000 half-mile long sound barrier helping to shield Snee Farm residents from noise coming from the bustling highway.

In the past, North Charleston has not embraced that option, even amid numerous studies and complaints from residents.

Now, a potential noise wall is being considered again for the Northwood Estates community. The neighborhood could join a handful of other communities that have successfully pushed for environmental protections in a rapidly growing region.

Charleston County is conducting the study that will examine sound levels impacting 279 homes in the Northwood Estates subdivision and apply for federal funding if a wall meets the criteria. The structure would be left up to DOT to build and maintain. Results of the county's study are expected later this summer, said Sunshine Trakas, project manager for the county's Palmetto Commerce Interchange project.

Though happy that something is being done, Jamison said she won't celebrate until ground is broken.

Deciding who gets a sound wall

Determining who gets a noise barrier and who doesn't boils down to two factors: feasibility and reasonableness.

Feasibility deals with the ability to construct a wall from an engineering standpoint. It also takes into consideration a wall's ability to reduce noise levels by a certain amount and for a certain number of residences, said Jae Mattox, a program manager with SCDOT.

For reasonableness, the three criteria used include the viewpoints of property owners (requires more than 50 percent support), cost effectiveness (cost per benefited receptor is less than $30,000), and noise reduction design goal (noise reduction of at least eight decibels for 80 percent of the receptors), Mattox said.

The results of past noise examinations haven't worked in residents' favor.

A 2014 Charleston County study concluded the community only met one of the two criteria for a wall.

The area exceeds the required federal noise level, but it didn’t meet the criteria for cost, the study concluded, estimating it'd cost about $45,000 per home, while the federal guidelines require it to be $30,000 or less.

Consideration was given again to a sound barrier in early 2019 as part of the Palmetto Commerce Interchange project, which involves creating an exit roughly halfway between existing exits for Ashley Phosphate Road and University Boulevard (U.S. Highway 78). That effort was not deemed feasible.

In the meantime, residents have suffered.

Ray Sagan lives on Long Shadow Lane. He and his wife moved there in 2004, but the area was so quiet the family didn't realize the interstate was as close at it was to the home, he said.

Since then, the noise has gotten worse as the number of cars on the road has increased dramatically, Sagan said.

Things had gotten so bad that Sagan purchased thicker windows in attempt to drown out the noise. Now, he and his wife are considering moving into a rural area where they won't have to deal with highway calamity.

"I don’t really think that’s fair to your folks," he said.

Sound walls elsewhere

Like communities across the nation, minority and low-wealth communities in the Charleston region have consistently been disproportionately impacted by highway construction. For example, in the 1960s Interstate 26 sliced through several black neighborhoods, many of which will be hit again in the state's $1.1 billion Lowcountry Corridor West Project.

However, examples abound in the region of communities that successfully pushed for environmental protections.

In the Neck Area, a sound barrier appears to be near completion at Rosemont, a historically black neighborhood abutting the highway. Residents successfully pushed for the barrier after losing a battle against a plan for an I-26 exit ramp that will slice through a portion of the community.

Just north, the S.C. Department of Commerce's Division of Public Rails is planning two sound walls as part of mitigation efforts tied to the new intermodal transport terminal. One barrier will run along St. Johns Avenue and the second will be an earthen berm in the Chicora Cherokee community.

Omar Muhammad, president of the Lowcountry Alliance of Model Communities, is encouraged by regional efforts being made to address environmental issues. But he said noise is only one concern of many.

"The longer a person lives near a roadway, the more exposed they are to particular toxins," he said.

Air pollution that can be caused by increased industrial activity can cause illnesses, such as asthma and heart disease, for those living near highways.