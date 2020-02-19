Whether to cut SC beach town's trees will go to trial, judge rules

How short trees must be trimmed to restore the ocean views of beachfront owners on Sullivan's Island will go back to trial, the S.C. Supreme Court has ruled.

That could bring out the shears again on the 100-acre maritime forest that has become a scenic controversy in this reserved upscale community.

And it all comes down to Hurricane Hugo 30 years ago.

The court ruled Wednesday that a 1991 deed the town executed with more than 80 property owners along the dunes obligated the town to maintain their ocean views, but didn't specify just how high or low vegetation must be cut to do it.

The deeds were signed in the aftermath of Hugo as the town bought properties that had formed in front of the owners from piled-up shore-flow sand.

The west end of the island, near Charleston Harbor, accretes sand diverted by the shipping channel jetties. Those dunes have now grown into a forest.

The town wanted the dunes strong, to stave off devastation by another storm like Hugo. The owners wanted views. Nobody really anticipated getting lost in the woods.

"The 1991 deed is ambiguous in terms of the Town's maintenance responsibilities toward the accreting land," the court ruled.

Today, the forest is a scraggly tract of hardwoods and undergrowth that has taken some damage in recent storms. It features sprawling live oaks, red cedar and a multi-trunk black cherry that likely regrew from a stump of Hurricane Hugo damage. It also hosts plants for birds and butterflies, along with wax myrtles that mostly are the trees blocking owners' views.

The town, environmental groups and studies have argued the forest bolsters protection against storm surge for homes on the island. Property owners have argued the woods are a fire hazard that worsens pests from mosquitoes to coyotes and that tree limbs snapped free by hurricane winds are a menace to property and people.

The legal battle has been going on for nearly a decade.

The protection-from-storms argument has been raised "by people who don't live on the beach, who have never survived a hurricane," said attorney Robert Hood Sr., who is representing property owners Nathan Bluestein, Ettaleah Bluestein, Theodore Albenesius and Karen Albenesius.

The plaintiffs are hoping to reach a rational and reasonable agreement with the town, he said. "It's now going to be up to the town and council on what they want to do."

Mayor Pat O'Neil said the court "expressed an opinion that additional information in the record would be helpful to the determination of the case."

O'Neil added, "The Supreme Court remanded the case back to the trial court to take testimony and receive additional information. The town looks forward to providing it."