As tensions rise after the U.S. military killed a high-profile Iranian general in Baghdad late Thursday, South Carolina service members and their families are waiting for news about possible overseas deployments.

As of Friday afternoon, no airmen, Marines, sailors, soldiers or Coast Guardsmen have been deployed to the region from military installations in The Palmetto State. But there are several units with the S.C. National Guard already stationed in the Middle East.

Army Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman with the S.C. National Guard, said there are not any upcoming deployments scheduled or forthcoming in the wake of the attack, but roughly 300 soldiers are in the Middle East.

Specifics of their locations were not disclosed.

Some are involved in Operation Freedom's Sentinel, which is the successor to Operation Enduring Freedom, the global war on terror. Others are in Operation Spartan Shield, the Pentagon's operations in the Middle East.

Here are the involved units from in South Carolina:

Army National Guard soldiers with the 4-118th Infantry Battalion, based in Union, are deployed to the Middle East under the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered with the N.C. National Guard.

About 25 Guard soldiers with Detachment 2, Company C, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, out of Greenville, are deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel to provide medical evacuation assets to the area of operation. They departed in September and will be gone nearly one year.

Nearly 100 Guard soldiers with Company B, 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, based out of Hodges, are deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield to provide communications support to deployed units. They departed in August and will be gone nearly one year.

An estimated 40 Guard soldiers with the 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Newberry, are deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield to provide contracting work, range operations, dining facility operations, billets management and more. They departed in July and will be gone nearly one year.

Roughly 140 Guard soldiers with the 124th Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer Battalion, based out of Saluda and Edgefield, are deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to provide construction operations. They departed in July and will be gone nearly one year.

U.S. Army Central, a unit based out of Sumter that actively provides support in the Middle East, would neither confirm nor deny its presence in the region.

"Due to ongoing operations, we are unable to provide details regarding specific assets currently in, or projected to deploy to the region," Alicia Allmond, a spokeswoman for Army Central, wrote in an email.

In neighboring North Carolina, soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division could leave Fort Bragg for the Middle East as early as this weekend. The Pentagon has approved additionally 3,500 more soldiers in the region.

According to The Associated Press, an estimated 14,000 service members nationwide have been deployed to the region since May.

This story will be updated as details about deployments are announced publicly or learned of by The Post and Courier.