When deciding to raise tuition in a pandemic, SC colleges face difficult choice

For the first time in more than a decade, the majority of South Carolina public colleges opted not to increase tuition for students this school year.

The decision to freeze rates was welcome news for students, many of whom had their lives and livelihoods upended after the COVID-19 pandemic forced college campuses nationwide to shutter.

Now that the fall semester is winding down, colleges and universities across the Palmetto State are gearing up to make a determination on what students’ tuition and fees will look like next fall at the start of the new school year.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to continue well into 2021, the decision won't be an easy one.

That’s because colleges and universities are forced to play a delicate balancing game when it comes to setting tuition rates.

It costs money to run a school, and increasing tuition is one way to obtain much-needed revenue. But if the rate increases too much, colleges risk losing money on students who decide to go with a cheaper option.

"That always becomes the tension, that always becomes the friction," Francis Marion University President Luther Carter told The Post and Courier. Colleges need to have enough money on hand to deal with new costs associated with running the institution, he said, but school officials need to be wary of simply raising tuition as an easy fix.

"Every time you increase tuition fees, you're putting additional impediments out there towards the possibility of new students enrolling or returning students being able to come back to the institution," Carter said.

Francis Marion officials will recommend to the board of trustees to hold tuition fees steady for the second consecutive school year.

While the freeze isn’t official yet, Carter said he is "quite certain" the board will solidify the decision when it meets in February.

The recommendation was made with students in mind, Carter said.

During his more than two-decade tenure, Carter has seen the university expand tremendously. Despite the influx of new enrollment, Carter said he's well aware of the difficult economic circumstances many of the college's students still face.

More than 40 percent of Francis Marion students are first generation college-goers. Many come from low-income families and rely heavily on federal and local financial aid programs.

"Every dollar that you raise tuition, you’re building that wall higher against the possibility of these men and women being able to matriculate at a college level, Carter said.

In addition to Francis Marion, several other major public colleges have already vowed to keep tuition rates steady next school year. At least three private schools have done the same.

But since the majority of institutions have not reached a decision, most South Carolina college students likely will not know how much more they’ll be expected to pay for their studies until the spring or summer.

Preparing for the unknown

While a final tuition decision hasn’t been made at The Citadel, school officials have offered some insight into what students can expect next year.

The Board of Visitors at the state’s only military college passed a measure in October that will allow the school to increase its tuition rates by 2.5 percent next school year, resulting in an estimated $1.8 million in additional revenue that would help offset a potential cut in state funding caused by the pandemic.

The measure will likely come before the board again in June for final consideration.

Col. John Dorrian, a Citadel spokesman, said the increase is consistent with the latest higher education price index, a figure that explains the rising cost of providing education in the U.S. due to inflation.

"Every college really needs to assess its financial position independently of what everyone else is doing," Dorrian said. "You do have to understand and take into account the fact that we’re trying to keep robust enrollment here and certainly sensitive to the cost, because The Citadel experience is a transformational one."

Determining the best tuition rate is never a simple process, but it's one that’s only become more complicated as a result of the pandemic.

Making things harder: Even minor changes to enrollment can have a big impact on college revenue.

"Institutions would want to think very carefully about raising tuition, because I think it could put them at a competitive disadvantage for students for enrollment numbers," said Rusty Monhollon, president and executive director of the state’s Commission on Higher Education.

Predicting future enrollment has become much more challenging in recent months, as economic hurdles still loom large for many families.

The proportion of students who opt to study entirely online compared with in person also impacts the revenue schools generate from room and board, which in turn impacts schools’ tuition formulas.

But one of the biggest unknowns rests in the hands of state lawmakers.

Every year the General Assembly sets aside appropriations that help fund the state’s public institutions.

But the coronavirus pandemic derailed legislators' normal budgeting process. Due to the economic uncertainty, Statehouse officials ultimately decided to pass what’s known as a continuing resolution, a measure that keeps all state programs running at previous funding levels.

This means that colleges still don’t know what amount of funding they’ll receive this fiscal year.

Nearly a dozen public and private universities across the state have already announced plans to freeze tuition in advance of legislators' decision, but most have not announced any formal decision yet.

"A lot of it will depend on what happens with the upcoming legislative session," Monhollon said.

When every penny counts

Despite the uncertainty caused by the General Assembly, several major colleges have already pledged to not raise tuition for a second consecutive year, including the University of South Carolina, Coastal Carolina University and Lander University.

Two of the state’s largest institutions, Clemson University and the College of Charleston, have decided to delay any action until the spring.

But for students like Tracy Nelson, the possibility of tuition increasing just by a few hundred dollars is a scary thought.

Nelson, a freshman at the College of Charleston, has financed his first year of school with a combination of scholarships and loans.

"I feel like raising tuition, especially with how expensive college already is, it's just not a good idea," he said.

Nelson got a new job at Starbucks last spring after the onset of the pandemic. He hoped to save most of his earnings to help pay for college but ultimately spent most of his earnings to help his family with groceries.

"I knew that the money that came around wasn't a lot, and I knew that my mom and dad, they had bills to pay," he said.

Nelson's mother took out a $10,000 loan to help pay for his first year. The prospect of any potential tuition increase makes Nelson worry about his mom, a substitute teacher who was largely out of work once schools closed in mid-March.

Since he wants to be a surgeon, Nelson knows he'll likely be in school for a long time. To help offset the impending financial burden, he's applying for as many scholarship programs as he can. He also had an interview to work as a residential assistant in the College of Charleston dorms, a position that would guarantee him 40 percent off student housing.

Still, college is expensive, Nelson said. He had to pay $800 or so just for textbooks this semester.

"Some of my friends are a little bit more well off than I am. And so maybe a tuition increase wouldn't be such a big deal for them. But even just a couple hundred dollars ... that's not a small amount for me," Nelson said. "Every penny counts."