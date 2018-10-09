The National Hurricane Center forecasts tropical storm-force winds and rain from Michael in South Carolina through Thursday.

Here is what you need to know about the incoming storm:

What can South Carolina expect?

The biggest threats are tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, possible isolated tornadoes, coastal flooding, and dangerous surf conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall forecasts vary: 2 to 4 inches in the Lowcountry and much of the Pee Dee and the Upstate. The Midlands could see anywhere 4 to 10 inches. A storm surge of up to 2 feet is expected along the South Carolina coast.

Should S.C. care about this storm?

Yes. Even if Michael — currently a Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday night — weakens to a tropical storm by the time it reaches South Carolina as projected, it could still bring heavy rain and winds that could potentially lead to downed trees and power outages. In 2017, the Lowcountry experienced significant flooding and beach erosion from Tropical Storm Irma as it tracked across the southwest corner of Georgia.

How fast is it moving?

As of Tuesday night, Michael was traveling at 12 mph. At this rate, tropical storm conditions won’t last long in the Lowcountry once the storm arrives. Slow-moving hurricanes are problematic because the more they linger in an area, the longer rain and winds persist. That’s what happened with Hurricane Florence, which traveled at 5 mph as it approached the Carolinas and dumped rain for several days, and Hurricane Harvey, which hung around Houston for four days and moved at 3 mph.

Have watches been issued?

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and other Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday night. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. Several other counties in the state are under a tropical storm watch.

How early should I prepare?

It’s never too early for storm preparations. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, so residents should keep gas tanks full and a supply of water, candles and non-perishable foods on hand in case of evacuation or days without power. Planning ahead helps avoid long lines at grocery stores and gas stations when a hurricane approaches.

What supplies are needed?

A gallon of water for every person in your household to last at least three days

Nonperishable food items including canned meat, vegetables, and fruit

First aid kit

Manual can-opener

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

High-energy foods like peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars and trail mix

Foods for babies, seniors and pets

Medication

Cash

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit redcross.org/get-help

Would bridges close?

If sustained wind speeds reach 30 mph, residents driving high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers and box-type trucks would be advised not to use the bridges. If wind speeds reach 40 mph, the bridges would be deemed unsafe for all travel, but would not be closed.

Which hurricane forecast is the most reliable?

The National Weather Service official forecast is the best for predicting storms traveling through the Atlantic Ocean. This forecast features the “cone of uncertainty" and outperforms individual computer models run by organizations across the globe. This is because the NWS' forecast uses those models, like the European model run by the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts, as tools to come up with their forecasts.

Where should I get information?

In addition to the National Hurricane Center, city, county and state emergency government emergency officials are reliable sources for information. The state also has a hotline: 803-737-8500. Local media outlets also relay storm-related information.