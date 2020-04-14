What will happen at USC if coronavirus affects its fall semester

COLUMBIA — Despite $21.4 million in federal aid, major projects could be shelved at the University of South Carolina as the international coronavirus pandemic cuts heavily into the school's coffers.

University officials have projected $20 million to $40 million in lost revenue through the summer semester. A special committee of the university's Board of Trustees will hear Wednesday from President Bob Caslen about his plans before making final financial decisions.

At a previous meeting, the committee discussed pressing pause on its $240 million Campus Village project, needed to house the university's growing number of students on campus. Deferment of a new $285 million health sciences campus, with a medical school, and $88 million in other planned projects was also considered, though no action was taken, USC Board Chairman John von Lehe said.

In a letter to university employees sent last week, Caslen said he was ordering the school hired only critical personnel before June 15.

"Through prudent budgeting and temporary delays of capital projects, we can for now absorb these costs without resorting to hiring freezes or a reduction in force for full-time employees," Caslen said in the letter.

Von Lehe, who also sits on the special finance committee, said the board is still hoping to complete most of the construction projects without delay.

"We have not been able to make a reasonable prediction (on what actions may be taken) because one doesn't know how soon the virus will be contained," he said.

Under the federal CARES Act providing widespread financial relief to individuals, businesses and institutions affected by the virus, the Columbia campus will use about half of the $21.4 million for emergency financial aid grants to students.

Von Lehe acknowledged it would make sense to hold off on the large campus housing projects.

"If we don't need the occupancy, there's no need to spend money now," he said. "But again, that's contingent on whether the students will need housing."

And the new medical school campus, proposed for Columbia's BullStreet District development, is one of his personal priorities.

The school is currently located at the Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center. But that lease is running out and Veterans Affairs needs the extra space.

In his letter, Caslen said the committee is working on a cost cutting strategy in the event that virus continues to affect university operations into the fall. These strategies could include hiring freezes, furloughs if authorized, consulting cancellations, no overtime and potential pay cuts.

"None of us wants any of these consequences to occur, which is why we are watching this carefully," Caslen wrote. "But we must plan for not only the most likely courses of actions, but also for a worst-case scenario in the event that occurs."

According to S.C. Commission on Higher Education figures, the university system in 2018 employed nearly 7,000 faculty members. That does not include other support support staff.

"Furloughs and cuts in salary would be one of the last options, and I don't anticipate that," von Lehe said.

The president also has charged a committee made up of university employees with making plans should the coronavirus effects continue past the summer session. Initial recommendations about the fall semester are expected by late May and are likely to impact how the different departments make up their budgets.

Above all, von Lehe, said it is important the board acts "in a manner that preserves the financial integrity of the university."

"We won't be able to accomplish everything we would have otherwise," before the coronavirus, he said.

Caslen also urged staff to be prepared to quickly rebound from the virus' impact.

"Reducing all of our resources to survive COVID-19 may take many months to recover once we’re back in a normal environment, and we cannot afford to do that. I would like to do much better than merely survive this crisis. We must recognize opportunities and where we need to go, and move in that direction as quickly as possible," he wrote in his letter.

"If we get back in the fall then I see no lasting affects of this virus on the university’s operations," von Lehe said of Caslen's ambitions. "We will bounce back immediately if that’s the case."