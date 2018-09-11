WEB ONLY
The eastbound reversal in Interstate 26 began just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Lane reversal along eastbound Interstate 26 was initiated shortly at 11 a.m. Tuesday, ahead of the mandatory coastal evacuation ordered by Gov. Henry McMaster, which was slated to begin at noon.

Traffic along designated evacuation routes, all of which is westbound, was already beginning to accumulate shortly after implementation of the reversal, authorities said. 

In the predawn hours of Tuesday, South Carolina transportation officials began the work of reversing traffic on eastbound Interstate 26 ahead of the mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Florence that's expected to begin at noon. Officials said on Tuesday during a press conference that the lane reversal would cease six hours before the storm makes landfall.

Florence was headed toward landfall early Friday morning, forecasters said. 

Road crews were dispatched along eastbound I-26, from I-77 near Columbia to I-526 in Charleston, and received the go-ahead around 6:30 a.m. from S.C. Highway Patrol to begin shutting down the ramps in order to aid the reversal process, said S.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Pete Poore.

The reversal pattern is intended to ease traffic conditions as residents along the coastline evacuate.

