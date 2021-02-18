What to expect when Dorchester District 2 upper grades make full in-person return Monday

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 middle and high school students will start their five day face-to-face instruction return on Feb. 22.

Officials said the biggest challenge are the unknowns that are associated with the pandemic.

"You don't have that crystal ball," said Karen Radcliffe, DD2's executive director of secondary education.

When the students return, they can expect to see the same continued use of masks, plexiglass shields and social distancing they saw during the district's hybrid model, where students spent half the week doing face-to-face instruction and the other half doing virtual classes.

Radcliffe said the biggest difference for students going forward will be class sizes. More students will also be present on school buses, so social distancing can't be guaranteed.

The goal is to emphasize sanitation, mask wearing and distancing as much as possible, she said.

“I still think the numbers are a situation we can’t avoid," she said. "Where we can, we're going to do our very best."

Steve Shope, the district's director of transportation, said, in accordance with state rules, buses can't go beyond a 67 percent capacity.

This time of year, his department usually sees a drop in the number of available drivers, something that can be associated with cold and flu season.

While Shope said his team is prepared to merge bus routes or do double drop-offs where buses travel the same route twice, they will only be done in accordance with the 67 percent capacity.

The district at present doesn't have any drivers out with positive COVID-19 cases. Shope said they also don't have any routes that would need to be altered.

The same mask rules and routine sanitations that happened under the hybrid system will continue to be enforced during bus trips.

Shope advised parents to visit the district website for information about bus routes.

One bright spot, Shope said, is that with some parents choosing to keep their students doing online work in the district's virtual academy, it has reduced the number of students who would typically be using their buses outside of the pandemic.

By Feb. 22, the district will have 16,834 students physically in school and 7,806 remaining in its virtual academy.

Following months of debates and meetings, the decision to return students back to in-person classes was announced by Superintendent Joseph Pye at a Jan. 25 school board meeting.

The motivation to approve the return came down to the students, he said, after hearing complaints from parents around students struggling with online classes and fearing going a full year without full-time, in-person courses.

“It makes things a little easier when you can actually see your students in front of you," Radcliffe said.