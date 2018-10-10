A tropical storm warning remains in place for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties as Hurricane Michael is forecast to have some impact on the region.

The main threat to the Charleston area is tropical storm force winds, isolated tornadoes, rainfall resulting in isolated flooding, dangerous surf conditions and coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The timing for the effects on the Charleston region are primarily Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

With the most recent forecast, Charleston is expecting an 8-foot high tide at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, which could result in significant flooding in low lying areas.

To prepare, city crews were positioning pumps and clearing ditches and drains to prepare. Also, water levels in Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer were being lowered.

In addition, Charleston staged barricades in low-lying areas in anticipation of possible road closures due to tidal flooding.

Watches and warnings

A tropical Storm warning is in place for all locations in southeast South Carolina.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until until 2 p.m. Thursday.

There is a high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory for all beaches into Thursday night.

Based on the most recent forecast, the city of Charleston is expecting an 8-foot high tide at 10:19 a.m. tomorrow morning, October 11, 2018, which will likely result in significant flooding in low lying areas. — City of Charleston (@CityCharleston) October 10, 2018

The storm's impact

Winds — Tropical storm force wind and gusts becoming more frequent into Thursday. Sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible, with the strongest winds expected near the coast.

Power — Scattered to numerous downed trees and power lines could produce power outages.

Tornadoes — Tornadoes are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. A tornado watches may be issued.

Rainfall — 1-2 inches inland and less than 1 inch near the coast likely through Thursday. Localized flooding is possible, particularly near the coast, including downtown Charleston around times of high tide through Thursday.

Coastal flooding — Minor to moderate impacts during each high tide cycle through Wednesday. Major impacts are possible along the South Carolina coast around the time of the Thursday morning high tide.

Coastal hazards — Life-threatening rip currents through Thursday and high surf and elevated tides will produce some beach erosion around times of high tide.

Right now, thinking on impacts hasn’t changed much for the Lowcountry, even incorporating the new data. Still thinking gusts to 50-60 MPH, scattered power outages, 2-4” of rain and a few tornadoes will be possible for tomorrow. https://t.co/IdOw40igSb — Charleston Weather (@chswx) October 10, 2018

Tide prediction

The weather service forecasts at least minor to moderate flooding will occur with the next three high tide cycles in Charleston as levels have been running as much as 1 to 1.5 feet above predictions.

There is an increased chance, according to the weather service, that a coastal flood watch or warning could be issued for the South Carolina coast with the late morning high tide on Thursday.

Charleston Harbor

Dangerous marine conditions will impact coastal waters as tropical storm conditions to develop, according to the weather service in Charleston.

The strongest winds and largest seas will occur Wednesday night across the entire Atlantic waters and in Charleston Harbor. The main threats are isolated thunderstorms, some of which will could produce wind gusts of 40 or 45 knots. There also is an increased chance of isolated waterspouts.

Parking

Downtown parking garages at Cumberland and at King and Queen streets will be available for free beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Standards rates will apply after 4 p.m. on Thursday. Cars parked illegally in the garages will be towed at the owner expense.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the South Carolina Aquarium parking garage at 24 Calhoun St., and the Charleston Visitor Center parking garage at 63 Mary St., will be open for free during the storm. Cars must be removed by 8 a.m. Friday.

The parking garage at 34 Saint Philip Street will also be open between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Charleston County opens shelter

Charleston County opened a shelter facility at noon on Wednesday at 3765 Leeds Ave., and has a plan for transportation ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Michael. The facility will be open to both pets and residents.

People needing transportation to the shelter should go to the nearest CARTA bus stop and call (843) 202-7904. Service will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday if weather and wind conditions allow it.

Information line

The Charleston County Citizen’s Information line will be active from noon to 8 p.m. Call (843) 746–3900.

