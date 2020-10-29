What to expect for Halloween trick-or-treating in Charleston neighborhoods during COVID-19

Halloween will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cities like Greenville, Spartanburg, Greenwood and Georgetown have canceled upcoming holiday parades and fall festivals, according to the S.C. Municipal Association.

The city of Chester, about an hour north of Columbia, canceled Halloween and has prohibited trick-or-treating.

In Dorchester County, trick-or-treating at the fire stations has been canceled and leaders are encouraging people to consider costumes with masks and gloves and trick-or-treating only in their neighborhoods.

Berkeley County officials didn't put out an advisory about this weekend.

Charleston officials urge residents to follow CDC guidelines.

In Charleston, it might depend on the neighborhood you live in as area leaders are leaving the option to residents.

Across the peninsula and into West Ashley and Daniel Island, the spooky spirit has sprung up again, with creepy and elaborately decorated homes — there's large googly eyes on a home in Wagener Terrace, carved pumpkins outside homes on James Island, and cobwebs and spiders dangling about.

Trick-or-treaters might wear a different kind of mask this year to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus and might leave homes with individually packaged Halloween treats instead of grabbing candy from a bowl.

Some neighborhoods are turning to social media and other tech options to safely celebrate, too.

Here’s a look at how neighborhoods in the Charleston area are addressing Halloween:

Downtown’s Hampton Park Terrace

For Hampton Park Terrace, it'll be business as usual on Saturday.

"It’s going to look like it always does," said neighborhood association president Mike Varnadore.

He hasn’t heard any major concerns from his neighbors about trick-or-treating. They’re still hanging decorations and getting ready to hand out candy, just like any other year.

The neighborhood, south of Hampton Park and east of Rutledge Avenue, is usually inundated with trick-or-treaters, Varnadore said. He hopes it’ll be busy this year, too. Families can easily stay socially distanced from others in the street, he said.

He expects some older neighbors will take the year off from handing out candy.

Downtown’s West Side

John McCollum, West Side neighborhood’s vice president, said the issue hasn't come up.

The West Side neighborhood falls north of the Septima P. Clark Parkway up to Congress Street, and is bordered by the Ashley River and Interstate 26.

"We trust the neighborhood will do what they’re comfortable with," McCollum said, noting that the West Side doesn’t generally see a lot of trick-or-treat traffic.

Downtown’s Wagener Terrace

Neighborhood president Amanda Gurski said the association hasn’t put out advice to residents about Halloween, and at their monthly meeting last week no one brought it up.

The neighborhood is bordered by the Ashley River on the west, Mount Pleasant Street to the north, Rutledge Avenue to the east and Hampton Park to the south.

Like other neighborhoods, Gurski said it's up to residents to choose how and if they'll participate.

West Ashley’s Shadowmoss

In the Shadowmoss neighborhood, many residents will try to keep distanced while handing out candy, or might just leave a bowl outside the door, association president Artemiy Zheltov said.

When he’s walked around the neighborhood, located along Highway 61 and north of Bees Ferry Road, he’s seen fewer houses decorated than usual.

"I think it’s going to be a muted affair," Zheltov said, though he expects the "die-hard Halloweeners" will keep the tradition alive.

It’s an event you can’t do virtually, he said.

In a neighborhood Facebook group, some residents have joked about sending candy from their houses down a chute to the children, an approach that some in Mount Pleasant have coordinated.

West Ashley’s Parkwood/Farmfield

The Parkwood and Farmfield neighborhood is expecting a "fairly standard" Halloween, neighborhood association president Geoff Pallay said, but it’ll look different than usual.

The neighborhood, south of Highway 17 behind a Krispy Kreme donut shop, cancelled its usual block party that precedes trick-or-treating. They’re encouraging families to still walk around with their kids and get candy, but neighbors will be leaving bags or bowls out at the end of their driveways.

One neighbor is sending around a Google form to check which houses will put out candy. Pallay said some neighbors will try to sit out on their lawn and wave at children in their costumes, just to give a sense of normalcy.

West Ashley’s South Windermere

Neighborhood association president Ashton Finley said the group hasn’t made any recommendations, but noted that the Nextdoor app has a “Treat Map” option that some in the neighborhood are using.

South Windermere is off of Folly Road Boulevard in West Ashley behind the Windermere Shopping Center.

Users are asked how they are celebrating and different icons correlate with their plans — a dark gray bubble with three rows of teeth means you have haunted decor; a green pumpkin means you have a pumpkin display; a purple hat means you're dressing up in costumes, standing in your yard and waving to trick-or-treaters.

Finley said her neighbors are taking a "COVID-conscious" approach with prepackaged treats instead of a big bowl with candy.

"Everyone just seems like they want to keep the tradition going for the children, and no one wants to disappoint their kids, so they're coming up with solutions they feel safe with and age appropriate," Finley said.

James Island's Riverland Terrace

Touting the James Island neighborhood as a Halloween destination, neighborhood association president Troy Miller said this year won't be the same.

The James Island neighborhood runs north of Maybank Highway and the city’s Municipal Golf Course.

Miller said more than a thousand people come from all over the city to trick-or-treat in the James Island neighborhood.

It’s a big street party since there’s no sidewalks in the neighborhood. But not this year. This year will ring a bit more traditional — front lights on if you’re handing out candy, off if you aren’t.

The city declined a permit for a similar gathering, and Miller said residents completely understand.

"It’s usually wall-to-wall people all the length of Wappoo," Miller said.

There’s typically a coordinated effort: buses and cars park at Medway Park, the ¾ of a mile Wappoo Drive is closed for car traffic and homeowners are even subsidized by the neighborhood association for candy — between $2,500 and $4,000 is collected from and redistributed to residents to offset candy costs, Miller said.

"Rather than doing our typical Halloween Under the Oaks event, we are asking people to safely trick-or treat in a more traditional manner," Miller said. "We will also provide a little bit of signage to folks, so when you’re coming into the neighborhood you’ll be asked to proceed with caution."

The association is encouraging parents and children to dress in bright colors and carry flashlights.

Daniel Island

Greg Taylor, Daniel Island neighborhood association president, said he’s encouraging residents there to follow city ordinances regarding mask-wearing and to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but won’t recommend whether residents should or shouldn’t participate in trick-or-treating.

Taylor said the island neighborhood north of the peninsula will leave it up to residents as to whether they celebrate and if so how, opting for the traditional route Riverland Terrace is taking: porch light on, candy; porch light off, no candy.

The neighborhood association is planning to send residents a note this week about it, too.

From the CDC, DHEC and city

Health experts say there are still ways to celebrate Halloween safely, but to just be cautious.

Anyone with COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to someone with the virus shouldn’t hand out candy, the CDC said.

Traditional trick-or-treating, where candy is handed to children door to door, is considered a "higher risk" activity by the CDC.

The S.C. Department for Health and Environmental Control recommends pre-packaged candy only, ideally bundled packages that kids can take individually.

Charleston police are expecting to handle this Halloween like any other year. They’re more worried about children’s safety from motorists, a spokesman said.

City leaders on Thursday encouraged residents to follow CDC guidelines, remember that costume masks should not replace cloth ones, and consider low-risk alternatives like pumpkin carving and scavenger hunts.