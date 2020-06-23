What they are saying about the decision to remove the Calhoun monument

"Unlike cities I’ve seen where statues have been pulled down and destroyed, this motion will preserve and protect the statue and put it in a place, in an appropriate place where its history can be told not from a high tower, towering over our city but where it can be contextualized."
-- Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg
“I am definitely wanting that thing to get moved. I think it causes pain unnecessarily. These are our friends and neighbors. We don’t want them to suffer.”
--Harry Waikart of James Island
“I don’t believe tearing it down is going to do much. If they tear it down they’ll just want to tear down the next one and the next one and so on and so on.”
-- Jim Strauss of North Charleston
“I can see how a statue, while it is a piece of rock, can be a symbol for all that is wrong in our city.”
-- Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin
“He was the Vice President of the United States. I’m sorry, but this is history.”
-- William Lizak of Wilmington, N.C.
“I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. I though this one was going to be the hardest to bring it down.”
-- Buff Ross of Sullivan's Island
"Things of this nature and this importance, the Heritage Act would be the best way to answer those questions.”
-- S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster
“We support the removal and relocation of what to many is a symbol of oppression and racism. Given the Calhoun Monument’s controversial past, and present role in this pivotal moment in local and national history, we urge the City to carefully determine an appropriate site for interpretation of this monument that is significant in its representation of our city’s challenging history.”
-- The Preservation Society of Charleston