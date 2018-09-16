One of the first big box retailers to close after Gov. Henry McMaster issued his evacuation order was Walmart, and many others followed suit.
Now the big box retailer is opening its Charleston stores at noon according to local Facebook pages. Some in Mount Pleasant and Summerville opened as early at 6 a.m.
Grocery stores were also reopening quickly. Harris Teeters were open across the area and Publix - which had remained open during the day returned to regular hours Sunday.
Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies have all reopened.
Bojangles still has two restaurants that are closed - one in Ladson and another one North Rhett Ave. Others reopened today with normal business hours.
Just in time for any tourists who have not left, the city market in downtown Charleston is now open for business.
Many businesses on King Street do not normally open on Sunday, so the antique and shopping districts may still have a number of businesses closed.
Low Tide Brewing is open on Johns Island.