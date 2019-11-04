Residents in Liberty Hill, one of North Charleston's oldest historic neighborhoods, have made several strides recently to highlight their area's history, but one effort has caused dissension.

And the city was caught in the middle.

North Charleston's Planning Commission unanimously voted to rename Upjohn Road, a short residential street off East Montague Avenue, to Lecque Street in honor of one of the neighborhood's most active families and original founders. But it wasn't an easy call.

William and Plenty Lecque were two of the four original freemen who acquired land in 1871 — only six years after slavery ended — to the African American settlement they called Liberty Hill.

Liberty Hill native Carolyn Lecque, who proposed the renaming, said she and other family members wanted to honor those who originally owned much of the property in that area.

Carolyn's grandmother, Anna Lecque, owned land where modest houses were built in the 1940s and rented out to workers at the nearby naval shipyard.

Anna would cook dinners, and she and her husband would deliver them to service members in a wheelbarrow, Carolyn Lecque said.

Descendants of the Lecque family became midwives, business owners and bricklayers responsible for many of the structures still standing in the historic black community. The Lecques are active currently in the neighborhood's schools, churches and neighborhood organizations.

“Our contributions speak for themselves," she said. “We feel it would not be robbery to give them that honor."

Carolyn Lecque said she and others have had not heard of the origins of "Upjohn," and there apparently isn't any surviving documentation that explains why the street was named that.

Still, others believe "Upjohn" also honors one of the area's early residents.

Leroy Fyall, 91, grew up on Upjohn Road and said he thinks the name was a nickname for John Middleton, his grandfather.

Fyall advocated that the street keep its current name "because it's been that way."

The Middletons were also the first ones to live on the street, Fyall said.

The native added that the Middleton family has also been active in helping to establish the community, with Fyall himself helping to found the Liberty Hill Improvement Council years ago.

Descendants of the Middleton family were angry at the Planning Commission's decision, but Fyall said he since has told his relatives to "let it go."

The Planning Commission spends most of its time considering rezoning requests, which go before City Council for final approval. However, the commission has the final say when it comes to approving plats, subdivision variances and street names.

City ordinances give the commission a wide latitude when it comes to changing street names. It permits the change if there's a duplication of names that causes confusion or when a name change would simplify giving directions. It also allows a change upon "any good and just reason that may appear to the Planning Commission."

Planning Commission member Ed Astle, who voted in favor of the switch after hearing both sides talk about their family history last month, said his decision was based on who offered the better presentation. Still, he noted the decision upset some folks.

"The planning commission was kind of stuck in the middle," he said. "How do you divide the baby?"

Astle, who said he hadn't heard of either Lecque or Upjohn until October's meeting, admitted he learned something new about North Charleston.

Meanwhile, many current residents on Upjohn support the change.

Asha Ferguson grew up in the neighborhood and is hoping for progress in a community that's had its share of struggles. But she also hopes the area maintains its history.

Though Ferguson wasn’t aware of the history behind Upjohn until recently, she felt that Lecque would be more appropriate. She said the change could pique the interest of younger residents unaware of the area’s history.

“It would bring up more of a conversation,” she said.

The Upjohn debate has come up before, but the Planning Commission rejected an earlier name change request years ago.

While the decision didn't turn out the way Fyall hoped, he said it won't lessen his love for his neighborhood. A retired minister and United States Marines World War II veteran who's traveled the world, Fyall said he hasn't seen any place that compares to the North Charleston neighborhood.

Though he currently lives in Pepperhill several miles away, he still swings through Liberty Hill most every day out of habit.

"I come here to sleep, and before the day is over, I'll be to Liberty Hill," he said.