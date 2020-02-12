What is known about Faye, the missing 6-year-old SC girl: 'A lot of people are nervous'

CAYCE — The bright blue eyes of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik look down from a video billboard in South Carolina's capital city, a broad, toothy smile stretching across her face.
About 15 miles to the west, 250 local, state and federal law enforcement are combing the normally quiet neighborhood of Churchill Heights, near the highway and just a couple miles from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, where the girl was last seen playing in her yard.
The first-grader with a bubbly personality has now been missing for almost 48 hours.
"We've all been gathered here for one thing today and that's to find Faye," said Byron Snellgrove, Cayce's director of public safety.
He said there is no evidence of an abduction at this time. Faye's mother, her mother's boyfriend and her father have all been cooperative with the investigation.
"We've not ruled anything out," Snellgrove said. "We're not sure she hasn't just walked off and is somewhere in the woods or at a neighbors house possibly in distress or fallen."
Police had contained their search to a one-mile radius, sticking to the neighborhood and surrounding woods through Tuesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers had expanded their search slightly to include the surrounding area stretching east to Charleston Highway, Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said. Dogs have been used but Antley said he had not heard of them hitting on any evidence or picking up a scent.
Neighbors sat on porches Tuesday evening watching as police approached, moving in teams of two or three down the streets asking people about anything unusual they may have noticed in the last couple days.
Residents said it's the kind of neighborhood where people can be seen out walking dogs on a nice day. Many have lived in the area for a long time, some as many as 50 years, but there are also a handful of young families with kids bouncing on trampolines in backyards.
To the south, Churchill Heights is surrounded by heavy woods that neighbors describe as swampy, some sharing stories from their own childhoods of friends getting stuck in the mud and having to pull one another free from its sludgy grasp.
"A lot of people are nervous," and worried by the news said Sura Shealey, as she was sat on a swing in a small park.
Shealey lives in the neighborhood and attends Airport High School. She said many in her school talk in the halls about Faye's disappearance and hope she's found soon.
That evening members of the gathered at Trinity Baptist Church, looking for comfort and support in prayer.
"As I look out I see one of our most precious gifts, and that is our children," Antley said to the 200 to 300 people gathered for the vigil.
After the service ended, Valerie Shumpert huddled with several other mothers in the church pews, whispering to each other about what had happened. She grew up in Churchill Heights. She can't recall another time, as a mother, being impacted by something this way.
"It easily could have been one of ours," Shumpert said.
A missing child was only ever something they had seen on the news but never believe would happen to their community.
"It's too close to home now," said Lisa Trotter of Lexington, whose granddaughter, Miley Jennings, 8, attends the same school as Faye. "This is nothing like I've ever seen before."
Trotter said the school has been offering support to its students and a number of teachers and school administrators were at the vigil. Her granddaughter's former second grade teacher hugged Miley, offering comfort, as she walked by in the church.
What we know
Faye is white with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall, weighs about 65 pounds and has a speech impediment. She was last seen Monday afternoon wearing a black shirt with the word "peace" written across it, a floral print skirt and polka dot rain boots.
Faye stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary School around 2:50 p.m. and walked the short distance with her mother to the apartment where they lived.
She went out to play in the yard, something neighbors said she did often. Her mother saw her at 3:45 p.m. but sometime after, noticed she was gone.
"If you're a parent you're going to go out and look for your child in the neighborhood," Snellgrove said, and when Faye wasn't found, her mother called the police.
Neighbors were asked to review any home security they may have from 2-5 p.m. Monday.
"We have found some surveillance footage that has helped us," Snellgrove said. "We're also following up with every lead that we get."
The case has attracted national attention with stories about Faye airing on network evening news and major cable news channels. John Bischoff of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he has helped with thousands of these cases and no two are exactly the same.
"As these types of cases unfold, it doesn't mean it's going to turn into a bad situation," he said. "What we lean on is hope.
"They're very much in response mode right now gathering as much evidence as they can to prove or disprove leads as they come in."
Law enforcement is asking those with information to call (803) 205-4444.
"My heart is out there somewhere and I don't know how to handle it," said Faye's maternal grandmother Ruth Collins, following the vigil Tuesday.