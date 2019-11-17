Charleston voters have unfinished business Tuesday, when they will return to the polls to decide who will lead their city for the next four years: incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg or City Councilman Mike Seekings.

Unlike the first mayoral contest, which was chock full of campaign forums and joint appearances, the runoff race has been waged more quietly, largely out of the public eye.

City voters in Council District 3, which covers part of peninsular Charleston and a slice of West Ashley, also will see another race on their ballots Tuesday: a runoff between council incumbent James Lewis and challenger Jason Sakran.

Here's what voters need to know.

Can I vote?

Only registered voters in the city of Charleston may vote Tuesday. However, they may vote as long as they were registered by Oct. 5 — even if they didn't cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 city election.

The state's website, scvotes.org, has information on voter registration.

+14 Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Councilman Mike Seekings in a Nov. 19 runoff Charleston voters didn't decide who will be their next mayor Tuesday, but they narrowed it down to two, as incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg and long-serving City Councilman Mike Seekings will meet in a Nov. 19 runoff.

Will I find a line at the polls?

It's very unlikely voters will see a long line for two reasons: Turnout is expected to be relatively light (It was only about 26 percent on Nov. 5 — and that's less than half of what it has been in a presidential election year).

The other reason is the ballots are very short. There's only one race (except for voters in District 3, who will see two).

The Nov. 5 election saw the local debut of South Carolina's new voting machines, and those appeared to work well.

Where do I vote?

The polling places will be the same as those on Nov. 5. Anyone unsure of where they may vote can visit the State Election Commission website at scvotes.org. On the homepage, click the tab that says “Voters.” Then, click “Check your voter registration.” You can also contact the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration at (843) 744-VOTE (8683).

What should I bring?

Voters will need one of the following forms of photo ID: S.C. driver’s license; U.S. passport; Federal military ID; S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card; or a S.C. voter registration card with photo.