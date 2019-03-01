During the historic flooding rain in 2015, the Black River rose nearly twice as high as its banks could hold and stayed flooded for two weeks.
Kingstree was underwater. Downstream, Georgetown suffered $45 million in damage and lost 670 homes, according to the National Weather Service. In the midst of the catastrophe, state workers closed roads at a number of bridges, including a little regarded bridge over an obscure tributary to the river — Black Mingo Creek.
A conservation effort just got a boost to keep extreme flooding like that from getting too much worse along the creek and the river basin in one of the largest and environmentally rich areas along the South Carolina coast.
A mile and a half of wetlands along Black Mingo in Georgetown County has been conserved under an easement by the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust.
Protecting the privately owned 460 acres is part of a larger, multi-organization effort to keep intact as much as possible of the critical, flood-absorbing wetlands along the creek and the Black River.
The overall effort has put under easement more than 2,000 acres on Black Mingo among about 13,000 on the creek and river combined.
The conserved property is largely wetlands and bottomland hardwood along a narrow stretch of the scenic waterway.
Raleigh West, the trust director, said swamp bottoms like it are vital habitat threatened by development. The easement limits commercial harvesting.
The acres "absolutely mitigate the floodwaters that come through this (river) system, and they absorb pollution," said Jason Ayers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildlife biologist, who did a habitat survey on the property.
The creek and river creek stretch is in the middle of the the vast, adjoining Pee Dee River and Santee River basins that make up the richest natural and cultural resource in the state. The area is larger and more historic than the championed ACE Basin to Charleston's south.
Conservationists consider the basins the next large natural expanse on the coast to be threatened by development already pressing outward from Charleston and Myrtle Beach.
The creek "is home to many Lowcountry treasures: swallow-tailed kites, yellow-bellied sliders, spider lilies, wood storks, American alligators," said Maria Whitehead, whose family owns waterfront property nearby and who has worked on the overall conservation effort.
"The best part is the swamp will be pulling double or even triple duty — providing habitat, buffering floodwaters and providing exceptional scenic values for kayakers, boaters and anglers," she said.