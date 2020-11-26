West Ashley teen found shot to death; Charleston police asking for information

A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death early Thursday in West Ashley, authorities said.
Charleston Police Department officers responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road at 3:50 a.m., said Inspector Karen Nix. They located the juvenile, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Nix said.
The boy has not been identified.
Detectives investigating the homicide are asking for information. Contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.