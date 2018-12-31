Rival plans to improve key intersections in West Ashley's Northbridge area, which will greatly impact traffic and the city of Charleston's plan to create a Northbridge Gateway area, are moving through Charleston County's review process while awaiting more public input.
All four of the plans would eliminate the so-called suicide merge, where some traffic on both northbound Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (S.C. Highway 7) and Old Towne Road (S.C. Highway 171) merges into the same lane. Three of the four plans would eliminate the crisscross intersection where the roads meet.
One plan calls for extending Sumar Street to Orange Grove Road and creating a roundabout there. Another would eliminate a direct connection between Old Towne and Sam Rittenberg, instead using Sumar to connect them.
Teresa Tidestrom, executive director of West Ashley United, said the roundabout plan has been controversial.
“A lot of residents have an issue about having a roundabout on Orange Grove Road," she said. “A lot of people are still scared of them or not used to them."
Any one of the plans would have a large impact on transportation, nearby homes and businesses, and the look of the key intersection in the northeast corner of West Ashley, with construction expected to start in 2020.
Tidestrom said it's important for residents to consider the different plans and take advantage of Charleston County's recent decision to extend the public comment period through Jan. 31.
“That’s the most crucial part," she said. "They are listening, and reading every comment."
For the county, the project is a "critical road improvement project." For the city of Charleston, it's also a key puzzle piece in the city's Northbridge Gateway concept.
Last year, the city purchased for $3 million the triangular property between Sam Rittenberg, Old Towne and Sumar Street, a 2½-acre site where a vacant former Piggly Wiggly store stood. The city tore down the former grocery store and plans to redevelop the property, which depends upon the road plans because each would change the size and shape of that property.
The city's West Ashley Master Plan, adopted in 2018, identified the property as an opportunity to spur revitalization of the area. It’s also part of a larger goal, turning Sam Rittenberg Boulevard into a more pedestrian-friendly commercial corridor.
The county's four road plan alternatives can be viewed and commented upon online at sc7andsc171intersection.com or call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at 843-202-6140.
The city's related alternatives for the former Piggly Wiggly property are also online at designdivision.org/northbridge-gateway.
Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said the cost of the road project is expected to be between $8 million and $13 million, depending on which plan is ultimately chosen. Each option should improve traffic, and bicycle and pedestrian safety, he said.
Charleston County has also extended through Jan. 31 the public comment period for another West Ashley road project, the widening of Glenn McConnell Boulevard.