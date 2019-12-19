West Ashley Middle School has been put on code yellow after a threat was called in Thursday morning.
The school received a threat via telephone around 11:15 a.m., police said.
According to emergency response codes for the Charleston County School District, a code yellow is an administrative lockdown. Students will remain inside the building, sometimes in their classrooms, but teaching continues, the codes say.
CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt said the district has been communicating with parents. Movement in or out of the building is being heavily monitored. He could not share the nature of the threat.
The Charleston Police Department is currently investigating the situation.
No further information was immediately available.