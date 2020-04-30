West Ashley middle school students will be split across two campuses next school year

After months of back-and-forth, West Ashley parents finally have an answer to where their middle school students will be zoned for in the fall.
For the 2020-21 school year, all West Ashley sixth graders will attend class at the existing West Ashley Middle School campus. Seventh and eighth graders will attend the soon-to-be-opened C.E. Williams Middle School building off Glenn McConnell Parkway, district officials announced Thursday afternoon.
The decision marks at least the second time district officials have altered course on controversial changes to the area's middle schools, sparking frustration and confusion from some parents who said they felt left out of the process.
"The uncertainties caused by COVID-19 have led district and school administrators to choose a different model for the merger of two middle schools in Constituent District 10 for the next school year," a Charleston County School District statement read.
District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy has previously said the decision to go back to the district’s previous so-called "sixth-grade academy" plan was developed with public safety considerations in mind.
By housing middle-schoolers at two locations, there will be more instructional space for smaller groups of students on both campuses "as CCSD leaders consider how to safely deliver instruction to students in the future," the statement read.
The board first approved a plan in November to put all West Ashley sixth graders at West Ashley Middle School and all seventh and eighth graders at the C.E. Williams campus. Then, after some parent pushback, the board opted instead to put all of West Ashley's middle school students at the new C.E. Williams building next school year until a more permanent solution was established.
Some parents also disapproved of this plan, citing overcrowding concerns. The school would need a handful of mobile classrooms, also known as trailers, to allow all 1,300 or so students to fit. Some eighth graders were also expected to start their day at the nearby West Ashley High School campus.
Now, district officials have officially reverted to the original plan to create a separate campus for sixth graders.
“The physical, emotional, and academic well-being of students remains our top priority as the nation and world face this unsettling pandemic,” said Principals Kevin Smith and Maite Porter in a joint letter to parents. “Given the uncertainties that this pandemic presents, the best decision is serving C.E. Williams’ sixth graders on the West Ashley Middle School campus and seventh and eighth graders on the C.E. Williams campus to ensure the best possible educational experience for our students.”
While some parents have criticized the district's process and so-called lack of community support, some have said they were encouraged by the district's efforts to create more equitable opportunities for all West Ashley middle-schoolers.
Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait has previously said the existing middle school attendance zone map is "gerrymandered in ways that are difficult to understand," resulting in inequitable opportunities between students.
West Ashley parent Francis Beylotte agreed but said the district has repeatedly not taken parents' feedback into consideration when making decisions about the middle school merger. These concerns were compounded by the fact that the board opted to not read public comments out loud at its most recent board meeting.
"If they’re going to suspend the public’s ability to make comments, then they should stop making major policy changes," he said. "They have literally shut us out, and that is my main problem. That they did not engage with us in any way."
District spokesman Andy Pruitt said the district received input from parents at both West Ashley Middle School and C.E. Williams Middle School before making a decision.
Skylar Stewart-Clark, a West Ashley parent with a rising sixth grader and a rising eighth grader, said she feels like the decision is a "step in the right direction, given the gravity of the current situation."
"I would still say I'm not that happy overall, just because I feel like at most every turn, the stakeholders, the teachers and the parents, seem to be left out or their voices are somewhat minimized in the decision making process," she said.
She appreciated that the district opened up an online survey for West Ashley parents to share their thoughts on the newly proposed plan last week, but did not understand why survey responses were only collected during a specific, three-hour window.
She's optimistic that the latest plan will alleviate some of her virus-related overcrowding and safety concerns.
"We got a very well-written letter that really included the thought process and the rationale and the steps they took to come to the decision, which is a first, or at least a first in a while," she said.
Still, she worries about how the district will safely allow classes to resume in the fall, given the recommended social distancing guidelines.
The new $53.3 million C.E. Williams building is still on schedule to be completed by the fall.