Major changes are coming to West Ashley middle schools next year.

In an attempt to promote diversity and provide equitable opportunities for all students, the Charleston County School Board approved a plan last month to merge C.E. Williams Middle and West Ashley Middle School.

Starting next year, all sixth-graders in West Ashley Constituent District 10 will go to school on the West Ashley Middle campus.

All seventh- and eighth-graders will go to school on the new C.E. Williams Middle campus adjacent to West Ashley High, set to open in August.

While some parents are optimistic, others have expressed concern that the plan lacks adequate research and planning.

West Ashley parent Francis Beylotte emphasized he wasn’t necessarily against the idea of a middle school merger but was concerned by the lack of research available for the handful of sixth-grade-only academies in South Carolina.

Sixth-grade-only schools in South Carolina are rare.

There are only two public schools that use this model: Aiken Intermediate School, which opened in August, and CrossRoads Intermediate School in Columbia.

The West Ashley plan was brought forward by the West Ashley Constituent District 10 School Board in October.

The goal was to create equitable opportunities and access for all West Ashley students, “regardless of ZIP code or socioeconomic status,” said Rodney Lewis, chairman of the District 10 board.

Lewis said creating and assigning students to different school zones is a difficult task.

“When you look at drawing lines and West Ashley, you'll never get diversity. You won't get equity,” he said.

Under the new plan, sixth-graders will go to one campus and all seventh- and eighth-graders will go to the other.

"I looked at the data behind all of it, and it shows that it works," Lewis said. "What better to have a sixth-grader to be able to transition on their own, and not be among seventh- and eighth-graders, but get all of the support they need by themselves in a separate location?"

The plan to merge schools has been criticized by some parents for its so-called lack of community support and engagement.

“It’s not that this idea is bad, it’s how you’re going about it,” Beylotte said.

He pointed out Aiken’s sixth-grade-only school took around three years of planning and community engagement, while the West Ashley plan was presented and approved in a matter of months.

Other parents have raised concerns about how a sixth-grade academy will play out in the years to come.

“There really are a lot of unanswered questions about the long term sustainability of this,” said West Ashley parent Ragan DuBose-Morris.

She said West Ashley will eventually need another middle school to replace the old West Ashley Middle School building, a project that could be considered under the 2020 sales tax referendum.

“We need that to be a priority for us because West Ashley Middle School’s facilities have been renovated several times, and they’re talking about making changes to pretty it up but it's like the oldest building here in the area and needs to be removed,” she said.

Almost half of all students zoned to attend schools in West Ashley attend schools outside the area, according to a 2018-19 district report.

Some parents are skeptical that creating a sixth-grade academy will be enough to encourage West Ashley families to send their students to West Ashley schools.

At CrossRoads, 43 percent of students are proficient in English Language Arts, according to state report card data. Forty-seven percent are proficient in math.

"That's mediocre at best. We've got to do better than that for all of our kids," said West Ashley parent Laura Russell.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt estimated around 400 sixth-grade students will attend the West Ashley Middle campus on William Kennerty Drive. Around 700 seventh and eighth-graders will attend school on the brand new C.E. Williams campus.

West Ashley High School Principal Ryan Cumback said he was especially excited that all seventh- and eighth-graders would have access to the high school’s extracurricular and academic opportunities.

“This needs to happen. This will change the future of West Ashley in a very positive way,” Cumback said.

Some parents have praised the district on its attempt to diversify West Ashley schools.

About half of students at C.E. Williams are white, while only around 30 percent of students at West Ashley Middle are white, according to Joseph Williams, the district’s executive director of middle schools.

“Diversity in Charleston County School District is a problem,” said Jamila Frazier, who's daughter was in West Ashley Middle's magnet program.

“I had no problems with the school itself, but she lived basically in a segregated community where she was one little black girl in a sea of non-African Americans or people of color in the magnet program, and the traditional program did not look like that.”

Frazier said she supports the district trying something new to increase diversity for West Ashley students.

“I don’t know what the district is going to do about diversity, but what's currently happening, can’t keep happening,” she said.

After the school board gave final approval to the plan Nov. 18, district officials created a community task force to help iron out the details of what the change might look like for West Ashley students.

The task force will continue to meet in the coming weeks, Williams said. More information about the West Ashley merger can be found at https://www.ccsdschools.com/Page/4082.